Pippa Middleton’s wedding: A role for milliner Stephen Jones?

Amazing hats are synonymous with British society weddings and it looks like Pippa Middleton has one of the best milliners in the world lined up for her May nuptials. With a clientele including Kate Moss, Beyoncé and Madonna, it looks like Stephen Jones may have added mother-of-the-bride Carole Middleton to the list. Also mom to the Duchess of Cambridge and James Middleton, Carole was spotted with the celebrity hat designer outside Pippa's home on Thursday.

Pippa will marry James Matthews on May 20 Photo: Getty Images



Stephen is one of the world's most prestigious milliners, awarded an Order of the British Empire by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 and also a go-to name for royals including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. For the Queen's Jubilee Pageant in June 2012 Princess Beatrice donned a sophisticated dove grey and peach design, while her sister turned heads in a black creation with a vibrant coral-hued adornment.

Known for his statement-making designs, the hat maker launched an accessories collection in collaboration with British department store Debenhams in 2013 featuring his signature head-turning hats and fascinators as well as colorful occasion-ready handbags. The milliner adores experimenting with shape and texture and has worked on films such as Sex and the City 2.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie sported headwear by Stephen Jones at the Queen's Jubilee Pageant in 2012 Photo: Getty Images



Pippa and her fiancé James Matthews are tying the knot on Saturday, May 20 at St Marks’ Church in Berkshire. Though there are bound to be countless high fashion figures playing a part in the couple’s big day, the bride has not confirmed who will be designing her dress. What is known, though, is Pippa has consulted some of London’s most highly regarded designers, including Jenny Packham and Victoria Beckham, though Giles Deacon is thought to be a top contender after he was spotted with the bride-to-be and her mom in 2016.

