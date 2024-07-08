Victoria Beckham's waist-defining secret in wedding dress that Kim Kardashian copied

Last week, one of our favourite celebrity couples - David and Victoria Beckham - celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and we loved seeing all the behind-the-scenes images that Victoria in particular shared with her fans online. But did you know about her wedding dress' secret link to Kim Kardashian?

Victoria's gown was the stuff of dreams, created by arguably the most famous bridal designer of all time, Vera Wang. Her satin creation was simple but bold, and inspired many dresses that year. The champagne-coloured ball gown featured a corset by none other than Mister Pearl, a couture corsetiere who has made some seriously famous people's corsets, from Kylie Minogue to Dita Von Teese.

© Instagram Victoria trying on her Vera Wang gown - with the tiniest waist!

Fashion designer Victoria shared a previously unseen picture of herself in the dress ahead of the nuptials and her waist looks absolutely miniscule. She tagged Mister Pearl's Instagram.

© Getty Kim Kardashian at the2019 Met Gala

Many years later, Kim Kardashian headed to the MET Gala in 2019, wearing her now iconic 'drip dress' by Thierry Mugler. Kanye West's former wife made jaws literally hit the floor with her waist which looked impossibly small. It was revealed Mister Pearl constructed the corset for this style, too.

Victoria's wedding dress

Vera Wang recalled how the former Spice Girl's dress went on quite a few journeys whilst it was being created.

© Instagram David and Victoria's wedding is one of the most famous of all time

Speaking to People magazine, she explained: "I call it the transatlantic dress. That bodice flew back and forth four times on the Concorde. The actual under bodice was made by a very famous couture corsetiere named Mister Pearl, who works only out of London."

Last week, VB and former Manchester United legend David delighted fans as they recreated their iconic purple ensembles to mark their landmark relationship anniversary.

Mother-of-four Victoria stepped out in her Antonio Berardi dress, which was strapless and had show-stopping floral detailing and a thigh-high leg split. David followed suit (excuse the pun) by rewearing his tailored two-piece from the day in the same shade. How amazing?