How you can get married at Kensington Palace – without being a royal For your very own royal wedding

All eyes may be on Windsor ahead of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding, but the bride-to-be could have actually chosen a wedding venue much closer to home – Kensington Palace. The royal residence, which is the location of her new home Ivy Cottage, also doubles up as a wedding venue – and the good news is that you don't need to be royal to marry there.

There are several spots around the palace and its grounds that are available to book for weddings, including the King's Gallery and King's Drawing Room within the palace, or the beautiful Sunken Garden, where Prince Harry and Meghan posed for photos after announcing their engagement in November 2017.

Couples could marry at the Sunken Garden - where Prince Harry and Meghan held their engagament photocall

Only one spot at the palace is licenced for civil ceremonies; The Orangery located in the grounds of Kensington Palace can hold 150 guests for the ceremony, 120 for dinner and dancing and up to 300 for a reception. The historic building is where Nicky Hilton hosted her lavish wedding to James Rothschild in 2015.

However, all of the other spaces can be booked for wedding receptions, and are sure to add a royal touch to proceedings. In the summer, couples throwing a huge wedding for up to 1,000 guests could celebrate on The Orangery lawn, while the Cupola Room would be a stunning backdrop for a more intimate reception dinner for up to 80 guests.

Nicky Hilton married at The Orangery ay Kensington Palace in 2015

Of course it comes at a cost; according to E! Online, The Orangery costs around £17,822 on a Saturday or Sunday, or you can pay £12,189 for evening hire. This includes your own wedding planner, taxi service, daytime cleaning, on-site security and private entrance to Kensington Palace for your guests. However, catering, flowers, entertainment and decorations will need to be arranged separately.

Couples who are planning a wedding at the palace also have to choose from the royal family's pre-approved vendors, which includes a list of 13 caterers and six florists. The recommended vendors include Philippa Craddock, who has the royal seal of approval after supplying the stunning floral displays for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May.

