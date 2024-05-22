5 reasons to rent your wedding dress – it won't just save you thousands

Renting your wedding dress is no revolutionary suggestion, with celebrity brides such as Boris Johnson's wife Carrie leading the way in 2021.

The concept has been gaining popularity among the eco-conscious and money-savvy brides – especially amid the cost of living crisis. With Bridebook finding the average wedding dress costs £1,300, who has thousands to spend on a one-use dress?

But there are numerous other reasons to consider leaving custom-made designer bridal gowns in the past and giving a dress a second lease of life.

By Rotation, Hurr and MyWardobe HQ have long been promoting circular fashion for brides-to-be, but more and more brands are jumping on board, from Rixo Rental to John Lewis Rental, P.S Bridal Rental and Art of Couture.

The latter has highlighted some of the key reasons to give it a try – it's not just a bargain.

1. Financially savvy

Save thousands on your designer gown

Let's start with the obvious benefit – the cost-saving. Renting a wedding dress from shops such as Art of Couture is a cost-effective option that can alleviate the financial pressures of the wedding budget.

The average cost of a wedding surpassed £20k in the UK for the first time in 2024, and a large portion of your budget may be set aside for your dream gown. Instead of investing in a dress that you will wear once, renting allows you to enjoy luxury at a fraction of the cost.

2. Eco-conscious choice

© Getty Renting your wedding dress is a sustainable option

The fashion industry is the second largest polluter in the world, with 23 kg of greenhouse gasses produced for each kilo of new fabric. That said, layered tulle dresses and long bridal trains are certainly not cheap or sustainable to make.

Many brides have looked to reduce the carbon footprint of their wedding day. For example, Princess Eugenie had a no-plastic royal wedding in 2018.

But others are turning their attention to their dress. Opting to rent a wedding dress means engaging in a shared-use model that significantly diminishes the environmental burden often associated with the fashion industry.

Each rental reduces the demand for raw materials, lowers energy consumption and cuts down on waste. This practice of reusing exquisite bridal wear promotes a sustainable fashion ecosystem, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious brides who do not want to compromise on luxury and style on their special day.

3. Exclusive designs

© iStock Choose luxury designers at the fraction of the price

Renting a wedding dress allows brides to wear dream designer dresses that they might not otherwise afford.

As well as continuously updating their collection with the latest styles, Art of Couture also offers bespoke tailoring. The brand recommends booking your dress 1 - 2 months in advance in order to carry out the necessary adjustments such as "temporary hemming to ensure a perfect fit."

For those looking for a fully customised dress, they can have a new dress specially made to your measurements which you pay for, before returning for other brides to use in the future. The website explains: "Having paid for the received dress, you can always return the dress to us after the end of your celebration, within 5 days, receiving a refund of 50% of its original cost."

4. Hassle-free experience

The rental process for wedding dresses is designed to be seamless and stress-free. From the initial selection to the final fitting, and ultimately the return, each phase is managed with great attention to detail.

This streamlined approach offers brides the convenience of not having to worry about the long-term storage or preservation of their gown. It makes renting a wedding dress a practical and appealing choice for modern brides who value simplicity and efficiency in their wedding preparations.

5. Flexibility for multiple events

© Bogdan Kurylo Brides can find multiple gowns for different occasions

The rental option provides the flexibility to choose different styles for different wedding events. Whether it’s a more low-key dress for the rehearsal dinner, a fairytale gown for the wedding ceremony, or a glamorous evening look for the reception, renting allows you to adapt your look to suit each occasion without the commitment of a purchase.

For more information on how you can rent your dream wedding dress, visit Art of Couture.

