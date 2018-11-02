A look into Meghan's £58,000 royal tour jewellery collection – from Princess Diana's diamonds to independent designers Which is your favourite piece?

We can't help but reminisce over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent royal tour – and all of Meghan's incredible fashion choices! While we've already broken down her entire wardrobe from the 16-day trip, we couldn't forget the Duchess' wow-worthy jewellery collection, too, which we've estimated is worth around £59,000. Now that's a lot of sparkles. Meghan took the trip as an opportunity to show off her well-known love for modern, minimal jewellery, but also showcase pieces from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana and from local designers to the countries she visited.

Loading the player...

Every piece is stunning, we think you'll agree, but which is your stand-out? We've broken down the new royal's most jaw-dropping jewels into each designer – scroll down to see the Duchess' dazzling diamonds in detail (try saying that five times fast)…

Pippa Small

It looks like these might be Meghan's current favourites, since she packed seven pieces from the ethical jewellery designer, who has a store in London's Notting Hill as well as Los Angeles and New York. She also memorably wore the brand to Princess Eugenie's royal wedding, choosing a number of statement crystal rings, a matching bracelet and earrings.

Meghan also wore the Gold Peepal Leaf Earrings, which cost £2924.91

Key pieces from the royal tour included the Pippa Small Turquoise Mountain Bangles, worn to the Invictus Games closing ceremony, and a collection of diamond rings, earrings and a bracelet for the opening of the new ANZAC war memorial in Sydney.

Birks

The Duchess also wore a large number of items from royally-approved Canadian jewellery house Birks, which has long been one of her favourites – in a possible nod to her former home in Toronto. She twice wore the Rosée du Matin White Gold Flex Wrap Bracelet, which sells for £1992.64, and is also a big fan of the 'Bee Chic' range, wearing two versions of the Bee Chic Stud Earrings and the Stackable Bee Chic Ring, £2341.

Meghan in a pair of Birks studs

Karen Walker

Super-cool New Zealand designer Karen Walker (loved by the likes of Lady Gaga and Alexa Chung) provided Meghan with a pair of sunglasses and a couple of jackets for the tour, but she did also wear a pair of the brand's earrings to leave the UK, and for a trip to Bondi Beach. The Temptation Studs come in at a more modest £173.12, and are set with a dyed pearl. Unsurprisingly, they're now only available on pre-order!

Meghan loves these Karen Walker earrings

Natalie Marie

These elegant, minimal pieces are handmade in Sydney, Australia, so it's no surprise Meghan wore Natalie's jewellery on three occasions during the tour – though she's been a fan of the designer since her time on Suits. Her recent items of choice were the Precious Initial Necklace with the letter 'M' (£271), the Diamond Sun Studs, £1,899.11 and Dotted Mana Stud Earrings, £295, which she wore during the Invictus Games closing ceremony.

The Dotted Mana Stud Earrings, worn at the Invictus Games closing ceremony

Shaun Leane

Meghan's collection also includes a number of pieces from British designer Shaun Leane, including the Gold Vermeil Talon Earrings, £225 and the Yellow Gold Vermeil Serpents Trace Bracelet, £550.

The Duchess' Shaun Leane Talon earrings

Jessica McCormack

The Duchess took one very extravagant piece by London designer Jessica McCormack with her – the £8,800 Tattoo Diamond Pendant, which she wore on three separate occasions in New Zealand.

The stunning pendant by Jessica McCormack

Pascale Monvoisin

A favourite for casual occasions was Meghan's Pascale Monvoisin ‘Cauri’ Necklace, which she has actually worn in the UK, too, at the Coach Core Awards in September. Like many of her go-to pieces, it's sadly sold-out at the moment.

Adina Reyter

The mum-to-be wore Adina's designs on six occasions during the tour, and has long been a fan of the brand – so much so that designer's website even has a page entitled 'Meghan Markle Favorites'! The Los Angeles label's Three Diamond Amigos Curve earrings, a staple of the Duchess, were seen in Tonga and Australia – she also wore the Solid Pavé Teardrop Necklace during the walkabout on Fraser Island and for the visit to Bondi Beach.

The Adina Reyter Three Diamond Amigos Curve earrings

Meghan's priceless pieces

Of course, Meghan wore a number of items during the tour that we can't put a price on, including a selection of items that belonged to Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana. She once again wore the stunning Aquamarine ring that she wore for her wedding reception back in May, and on her first day in Sydney, a pair of gold butterfly earrings and a gold bracelet that also came from Diana's collection.

Meghan wearing Diana's butterfly earrings

Other gifts from the royal family included a set of diamond and pearl earrings from the Queen and a diamond tennis bracelet that is thought to be a wedding present from Prince Charles. During the trip she also received a couple of lovely gifts - from her Boh Runga yellow gold studs to her Kiri Nathan Pounamu necklace. And for the state dinner in Fiji, she wore a stunning pair of chandelier earrings - the palace only confirmed that they were borrowed. Any guesses?