Meghan Markle just recreated her wedding reception look in romantic halterneck top

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time speaking with Save The Children during their three-day tour of Nigeria.

In a moving video shared to the children's charity's social media channels, Prince Harry and Meghan are seen sharing moving conversations with two of the charity's youth ambassadors, Maryam and Purity.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan share moving conversations with Save The Children in Nigeria

Looking angelic for the moving occasion, Meghan chose to repeat her figure-flattering ivory 'Kylin' sweater from Anine Bing. © Save the Children The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet with Save the Children staff and Youth Ambassadors, Maryam and Purity during their visit to Abuja, Nigeria. The sleeveless, halterneck top showed off Meghan's sculpted arms and elegant decolletage. The Duchess paired her ivory knitwear with smart, wide-leg grey trousers and towering heels.

© Save the Children Prince Harry and Meghan learnt about the charity's youth-led advocacy addressing issues ranging from early marriage and to gender-based violence, access to education and healthcare, and the plight of internally displaced children. Adding to her unmistakably polished appearance, the mother-of-two elevated her look by sweeping her raven hair into a slick ballerina bun, drawing attention to her oversized gold earrings. Meghan stayed loyal to her usual jewellery combination, consisting of the late Princess Diana's gold Cartier watch, a diamond tennis bracelet from Ariel Gordon Jewellery, and her alluring 'Against Evil Eye' five eye diamond pave bracelet ($18,000) from Lorraine Schwartz. "Meghan sure looks good in those halterneck tops," declared a royal style fan via Instagram page @royalfashionpolice. "I think it's because of her toned shoulders," quipped another fan. "Couldn't agree more. Beautiful."

Echoing her wedding reception dress We couldn't help but notice how similar Meghan's halter neck silhouette and angelic hairstyle appeared to echo her memorable wedding reception dress. © Getty Meghan's second dress wedding dress was designed by Stella McCartney Rewind to 2018, when newlywed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

After shining in her beautiful £100,000 wedding dress designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, Meghan slipped into a far bolder dress for the evening reception. The former Suits actress chose to wear a beguiling halter-neck dress designed by Stella McCartney. Meghan and Harry dancing at their wedding in 2018 "I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design,” McCartney told WWD. "It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career."

© STEVE PARSONS The couple after their 2018 wedding Meghan's breathtaking second dress was backless in design, a controversial choice for a royal bride, but a strikingly gorgeous choice.