Marta Ortega married Carlos Torretta in an intimate Spanish ceremony on Friday, followed by two lavish parties to continue the celebrations with family and friends. The 34-year-old, whose father is billionaire Zara founder Amancio Ortega - started the day by wearing a gorgeous high-neck Valentino gown, before changing another three times throughout the day's events. The bride and groom invited an array of fabulous guests to join them at the Royal Yacht Club in A Coruna to kick things off. Later, they headed to another location in Galicia, northwestern Spain, where Norah Jones, Jamie Cullum and Coldplay's Chris Martin entertained guests. The newlyweds joined Chris on stage as he played Yellow for their first dance. How perfect?

Marta's second outfit of the day

Marta changed out of her wedding dress and into a sleek, black tuxedo-inspired cropped trouser suit, teamed with a sheer black blouse and black stilettos. The mum-of-one and her new husband then drove to their wedding banquet held at the Casas Novas Horse-riding Center in A Coruna, where she dressed in a cream coat. Marta then showed off her final look of the night, a dazzling gold, backless dress which sparkled in the moonlight at the outdoors banquet as she danced and greeted guests. Everybody then tucked into the humongous white cake with golden decoration.

Marta then wore her hair loose and wore a cream coat

Marta has a five-year-old son with her first husband Sergio Agren who she married in 2010 then divorced in 2015. She is a senior creative consultant at Zara Women after starting her training in the Oxford Street store. Her father Amancio - who is married to Flora Perez - is currently the fifth richest man in the world, with a fortune of nearly £55 billion.

A guest shared a video of the newyleds dancing, with Marta wearing her final look of the night

The Spanish media have called the ceremony the "wedding of the year" - it certainly looked like it!

