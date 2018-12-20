The VERY surprising way Amanda Holden is celebrating 10 years of marriage This is so cute!

Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Monday, and to mark the special occasion, as well as Chris' birthday on Thursday, the BGT judge came up with a very special present for him. The TV presenter and their two daughters Lexi, 12, and Hollie, six, recorded their own version of The Greatest Showman's hit Tightrope by Michelle Ingrid Williams. Amanda shared a video montage of the trio in the recording studio, with the three of them showcasing their impressive singing voices. The mum-of-two posted the video on Instagram, and captioned it: "A fantastic Daddy and husband. We made this little video for #TheGreatestshowman in our lives to celebrate #10 years married and Chrispy’s birthday today. We’re sharing this with you too and wish you all a happy & joyous Christmas x To view the full version, head over to my Twitter page."

Amanda Holden and her daughters recorded a song for her Chris' birthday and their wedding anniversary

The video touched a lot of Amanda's fans, with one writing: "This is just lovely Amanda. Your sweet girls sing so delicately and your voice is great." Another said: "This is beautiful Amanda and your girls are gorgeous too, beautiful family. Have a lovely Xmas." A third added: "What a gift on every level. What did fantastic hubby and daddy say?" Amanda and Chris have made sure to make the most out of celebrating their wedding anniversary, and went on a second honeymoon to the Maldives at the end of November. They then held a party at celebrity hotspot Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, where Amanda wore a second wedding dress by Caroline Castigliano – one of the UK's leading bridal designers.

Amanda and husband Chris Hughes tied the knot in 2008

In a tribute to Chris on their anniversary, Amanda gushed: "#10 years ago today this man made me the happiest girl in the world by marrying me. We have been together for 15 years and this weekend we celebrated #10 years of marriage with our closest friends ( some were missing) life has thrown us some challenges but we have loved & laughed each other through them ... here’s to the next chapter #unbreakable I bloody love you Chrispy."

The ITV favourite married Chris at St Margaret's Church in Somerset in 2008 before hosting her reception at Babington House - a favourite wedding venue of Eddie Redmayne and James Corden to name a few! Amanda wore a champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown for her big day, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a sexy low back. The beautiful bride tied her hair back into a bun and wore a complementing veil. And what's more - she even rewore her wedding dress to watch Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May.

