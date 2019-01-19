Victoria Beckham reveals frustration at David Beckham split rumours She has spoken out in an interview

Victoria Beckham has revealed that she does get frustrated at the split rumours that have circulated around her marriage to David Beckham. Speaking to The Guardian, she said: "It can get quite frustrating. But I leave it to my PR team. I don’t get involved." She and David were the subject of many stories towards the end of 2018, after social media became rife with claims that they were set to announce their divorce. At the time, a representative for the Beckhams told HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce." They also told other outlets that the reports were a "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time".

In the lengthy interview, she also opened up about her family life, and her incredibly hectic schedule – including her intense workout routine. The fashion designer spends two hours every morning working out, but says it is something she has to do to sustain her busy lifestyle. Her day begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That’s the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes," she said.

She then revealed she goes on to have a session with a personal trainer. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," she revealed. Wow!

It's certainly an exciting time for Victoria, since she recently announced that she would be launching her own YouTube channel, and has been busy working on new content for it. On Tuesday, she revealed she wasn't doing anything by halves – as she shared on Instagram that she will be wearing customised clothes from her Victoria Beckham collection in the videos. "Getting my YouTube wardrobe ready! First day of filming," she wrote.