Victoria and David Beckham's never-pictured second wedding at £11.5m mansion everyone forgot about

Victoria and David Beckham have squeezed back into their iconic purple Antonio Berardi second wedding outfits to mark their 25th anniversary. The snaps immediately transported fans back to their lavish 1999 nuptials at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, but their second wedding is not as widely remembered.

The former Spice Girls star and the England footballer are one of many celebrity couples who have reinforced their commitment to one another by hosting a second wedding.

See everything you need to know about the Beckhams' intimate ceremony at their Hertfordshire home, seven years after they officially tied the knot.

Home wedding

© Getty The couple got married in a chapel in the garden of their Beckingham Palace home

In 2006, David was based in Madrid, Spain amid his stint with Real Madrid. He travelled back to their £11.5 million eccentric family home, 'Beckingham Palace' for a secret wedding ceremony he organised to surprise his wife.

No photos have been released, but their former home – which they sold for £11.5 million in 2014 to multi-millionaire, Neil Utley – boasted seven bedrooms, a recording studio, a snooker room, a gym, a maze, a swimming pool and 24 acres of land. Perhaps most important was the private woodland chapel, which played host to their low-key vow renewal.

"We get off the plane and we're met by the same car that drove us on our wedding day. We drive to our house in London. We had a little chapel in the garden and we got remarried with the priest that married us all those years ago," she told Zanna Rassi as she explained the sentimental meaning behind her Suite 302 perfume launch.

"We get on a plane and we fly to Paris where we had a 24-hour honeymoon and we stayed in Suite 302."

© Instagram The pair's oldest children Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz attended the wedding, which took place before Harper was born

Just six people were there to witness the ceremony, including their three eldest children: Brooklyn, who was born in 1999 before their first wedding, Romeo, whom they welcomed in 2002, and Cruz, who was born in 2005. Their daughter Harper wasn't born until 2011.

David explained on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs: "We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding] and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house."

The Daily Mirror reported it was very "non-showbiz," in stark contrast to their lavish first wedding, which featured thrones for the newlyweds and a sword to cut their Robin Hood-themed cake.

Both Victoria and David got matching tattoos of Roman numerals to mark the date 8 May 2006, alongside the Latin phrase 'De Integro' meaning 'Again from the start.'

Second wedding outfits

Although neither David nor Victoria has lifted the lid on what they wore the second time around, the sports star supposedly chose a white dress for VB ahead of the ceremony.

Queen Victoria set the tradition for brides to wear white on their wedding day back in 1840, and it has continued to the current day.

Fashion designer Victoria abided by that rule in 1999 with their Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, which she teamed with a diamond tiara by Slim Barrett and a crucifix necklace gifted by David.

However, she later swapped bridal white for bold violet at their reception - a look she recreated on her big day with David 25 years later. Posing in her strapless gown, which featured a crimson lining, lavender floral detailing and a thigh-high leg split, she wrote: "Yep, still got it! Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit."

David previously shared his verdict about their unconventional outfits.

After comparing his purple outfit to Dumb & Dumber, David joked on Desert Island Discs: "Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine, I'm like, 'What was I thinking?'

"I even had a top hat in purple."

