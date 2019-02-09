A look back at Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo's incredible wedding The couple tied the knot in 2015

With awards season hotting up, we have decided to take a look into BAFTA and Oscar-nominated actress Amy Adams' big day with her partner Darren Le Gallo. Following a seven-year engagement, the couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in California in 2015. People magazine revealed that the bride wore a Marchesa dress for her big day, but no further details about the couple's nuptials were disclosed.

A source previously told Page Six about the couple's plans to wed, saying: "Amy and Darren are getting married this weekend in Los Angeles in a ceremony that will be intimate and very genuine. The guest list is being kept very small and she has kept the location very much under wraps." Amy and Darren were together for 14 years at the time and got engaged in 2008. The couple, who are parents to little Aviana, had struggled to set a date due to Amy's burgeoning film career.

The source added: "Amy and Darren had always planned on getting married, but her career has been on such an amazing trajectory, it has been hard for her to take the time out. But now she has deliberately taken some time off work to be with her family and finally get married." The couple first met at an acting class, and have been inseparable ever since. "I know he's just completely capable and lovely, and beautiful and offers something I could never hope to offer just in the nature of his being," Amy said of Darren during a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair.

The couple have been engaged since 2008

"We both have a very specific idea of what we want to do with this (wedding ceremony) in spring or fall, like in those months, but every time I'm busy working," she added. "I want something very family-orientated and laid-back." Meanwhile, Amy remains in demand on-screen. She reprised her role as Lois Lane in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was released in 2016. She then signed up for The Justice League Part One, which hit cinemas in 2017.

