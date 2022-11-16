Tiffany Trump is a glam bride for black tie wedding with millionaire Michael – all the photos See inside their stunning wedding album

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulus have been planning their wedding day since January 2021, when the heir to Boulos Enterprises – who is reportedly worth £20million ($17 million) – popped the question at the White House, so it should come as no surprise that every detail was picture-perfect.

With the help of planner Toni Breiss, the couple said 'I do' in a glamorous ceremony on 12 November at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's private member's club in Palm Beach, Florida – and wait 'til you see the pre-wedding celebrations on the golf course. As well as Toni, the special day couldn't have taken place without the help of the couple's wedding photographer Denis Leon and Tiffany's publicist Stuart Watts.

From Tiffany's three gorgeous gowns to their towering wedding cake, the couple shared their wedding album with HELLO!…

Photographer: Denis Leon

The weekend celebrations kicked off with a pre-wedding reception on Friday 11 November, which saw 250 guests descend on Trump International Golf Course. Hosted by Tiffany's parents Marla Maples and President Trump, plus the groom's parents, they all toasted to the happy couple with champagne and a delicious dinner including plates of chicken, beef and fish.

Photographer: Denis Leon

Tiffany looked stunning for the occasion, stepping out in the first of her three bridal gowns. Pictures taken by Denis Leon show the bride rocking a white strapless A-line dress with an embellished belt that highlighted her waist, finished off with chunky platform heels with large bows on the front.

She looked ethereal with her blonde locks styled in pretty curls as she posed for a photo with Michael's family. The groom opted for a pale grey suit with a pink tie adding a splash of colour.

Photographer: Denis Leon

The following day, the bride and groom changed into different – but equally striking – outfits for the ceremony, which took place at 4pm outside. Dressed in black tie, guests sat on the main lawn where huge arrangements of white and pastel pink flowers decorated the space.

Tiffany's six bridesmaids and matron of honour, Ivanka Trump, wore sky blue Grecian-inspired, draped dresses.

Photographer: Denis Leon

Marla, meanwhile, tied in with the theme with her pastel purple one-shouldered dress from Ellie Saab, the same designer responsible for Tiffany's beautiful dress.

Photographer: Denis Leon

After Marla walked down the grey and white marble-effect aisle to love songs by Jimmy Demure, Tiffany appeared arm-in-arm with her father Donald, who looked smart in a black suit and bow tie.

Photographer: Denis Leon

Meanwhile, the bride wore a show-stopping gown which featured long sleeves, a rounded neckline, a fitted waist and elegant beading – but perhaps the most eye-catching detail was the huge train!

She added a cascading floor-length veil fastened into her blonde soft curls, while diamond drop earrings from Samer Halimeh added the final touch of glamour.

Photographer: Denis Leon

Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed champagne and canapés around the pool before heading to the Ball Room for the reception where they were served a three-course meal. As well as live entertainment, the evening saw the bride and groom's parents say moving speeches that paid tribute to the newlyweds.

Photographer: Denis Leon

Tiffany took the opportunity to change into her second outfit of the day – a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and daring leg split. The frock was visible as she cuddled up to her new husband before cutting the cake, which was a towering confection made up of five tiers and decorated with intricate white roses.

