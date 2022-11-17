10 most influential celeb wedding dresses of 2022: Stacey Solomon, Nicola Peltz & more Who inspired brides the most?

2022 has been quite the year for celebrity weddings, and it's not over yet! So far, the likes of Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Nicola Peltz have tied the knot in lavish ceremonies, but which dress has been the most influential?

A new study by fabric experts Dalston Mill Fabrics rounded up the most popular bridal gowns that could inspire current and future brides – and not all of them are what you'd expect! From Kourtney Kardashian's corset mini dress to Stacey Solomon's sparkly princess-style gown, find out who has left a lasting impression when it comes to their big day…

Based on Google search data from the beginning of 2022, the research found Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz caused the biggest rise in searches for wedding dresses in the United Kingdom with 194 per cent following their April nuptials.

She wore a custom Valentino gown with a square neckline and a flowing train – a very different style compared to Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala outfit, which came in second place.

The dress, which was the only red carpet look to crack the top ten, was designed by Off-White in honour of the late Virgil Abloh and featured a ruffled skirt and sheer sleeves, which Kylie paired with a controversial baseball cap and birdcage veil.

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian's satin Dolce & Gabbana corset mini dress for her Italian nuptials with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker also made the cut, causing searches for 'wedding dress' to rise 167 per cent above average.

Several members of the public were clearly enthralled by Stacey Solomon's corset-style gown, which came in fifth and was designed by Verona Bridal. The Loose Women star was pictured by Chelsea White walked down the aisle at her family home, Pickle Cottage, in a frock with chic off-the-shoulder straps and a shimmering skirt, prompting fans to compare her to a real-life princess.

After renting her boho Christos Costarellos gown for her 2021 nuptials to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Carrie reportedly opted for a silky Savannah Miller dress followed by a party-ready sparkly mini from Jenny Packham for her post-covid celebrations – so it's no wonder it caused a 150 per cent increase in wedding dress searches.

The most popular celeb bridal gowns in 2022 and how much they increased 'wedding dress' searches:

1. Nicola Peltz's wedding dress for Brooklyn Beckham nuptials – 194%

2. Kylie Jenner's Met Gala red carpet appearance – 182%

3. Kourtney Kardashian's Italian gown for Travis Barker wedding – 167%

4. Britney Spears' wedding dress for Sam Asghari nuptials – 158%

5. Stacey Solomon's wedding dress for Joe Swash nuptials – 152%

6. Carrie Johnson's outfit for post-COVID wedding reception with Boris – 150%

7. Jennifer Lopez's gown for Ben Affleck wedding – 138%

8. Fern Maguire's wedding dress with Harry Maguire – 135%

9. Billie Lourd's dress for Austen Rydell wedding – 129%

10. Bella Hadid's Off-White bridal runway show – 104%

