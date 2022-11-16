Why Taylor Lautner's bride Tay's ethereal thigh-split wedding dress was extra heartfelt The actor tied the knot at a California winery

Taylor Lautner has shared his first photo of his wedding day with Tay Dome, which took place at the picturesque Epoch Estate Winery near Paso Robles.

"Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner," Taylor wrote next to the Vogue photo. The Twilight actor looked dapper in a black custom Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, white shirt and black bow tie – and how beautiful was his bride's wedding dress? Tay chose a Winnie Couture gown with an embellished bodice, a lace appliqué skirt with a daring leg split, and an embroidered sheer cape that fell from her shoulder into a long train.

Their followers showered the couple with compliments, including: "Mrs Lautner looks gorgeous," and: "

In an interview with Vogue, Tay admitted her gown wasn't what she originally had in mind. "When I tried my dress on for the first time, it had these beautiful lace capes coming off the shoulders, and I was in awe," she explained. "I didn’t think I wanted a dress like I ended up picking, but I felt like a princess when I put it on and that’s how I knew it was the one."

Taylor's wife Tay looked stunning in a butterfly applique Winnie Couture gown

What fans may not have spotted is the very sentimental detail that paid tribute to her family – butterfly detailing on her dress and veil. "Aside from the growth, transformation, and comfort that butterflies symbolize. My nana and I have always had a deep love for butterflies.

"My nana's mom passed away at a young age, and she always told my nana she would come back as a white butterfly to watch over and protect her. To this day, my nana and I always have white butterflies around. The day before the wedding, I was out at lunch and a white butterfly literally landed on me. I was blown away and felt so comforted."

Tay finished off her look by styling her blonde hair into a bouncy straight blow-dry that framed her face, strappy nude heels and even continued the butterfly theme with her Susan Saffron earrings.

The actor popped the question in November 2021

The couple said 'I do' on 11 November, exactly one year after he popped the question in front of a burning fireplace surrounded by red roses and candles. Speaking of their sunset ceremony surrounded by white floral arrangements, Tay said was "beyond perfect."

Meanwhile, Taylor added: "I could’ve been anywhere marrying my best friend and the love of my life but the setting of the ceremony definitely made the whole thing feel surreal. The sunset over the mountains exactly when we said our ‘I dos’ made it feel like a dream."

They later changed into different outfits for the evening ceremony – the bride rocked a slinky sequin-embellished Retrofete dress paired with high-top sneakers, while the groom opted for a velvet Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.

