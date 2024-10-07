Exclusive: Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie reveals future wedding plans with fiancé Steve White

While Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie is enjoying new baby bliss, she has also shared plans for the future as she embarks on an exciting new step with her fiancé Steve White.

The couple became engaged in June, and recently welcomed a new addition to their family.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in this week's issue, Rosie said: "We would like to get married when Billie can walk and be a flower girl so maybe 2026."

The happy couple want to wait for Billie to be a flower girl before they marry

She also revealed a special detail about a possible location for the nuptials.

In a touching nod to her mother and Rosie's Scottish heritage, the new mum said: "I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."

Lorraine also married in Scotland, in an intimate ceremony at Mains Castle, Dundee. Her husband of over thirty years, cameraman Steve Smith, wore a traditional kilt.

Rosie may take some inspiration from her parents' wedding when she ties the knot, although she was born two years after Steve and Lorraine married, whereas baby Billie will be present at her parents' wedding.

Lorraine is overjoyed to be a grandmother

Billie was born on 29 August at University College Hospital in London, weighing 8lbs 3oz, so she has some growing to do before she can join her mum and dad at their wedding.

Rosie is already a doting mother to baby Billie

Steve proposed when the couple were on holiday together in Spain, using a two carat diamond ring by Elizabeth McDonald.

Sharing the news via Instagram, Rosie wrote: "There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94.

© Instagram Rosie showed off her amazing engagement ring in a smiling photo

"The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring. Going for a lie down now…"

Lorraine reacted to the happy news, writing: "So happy - it’s such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a granddaughter."

