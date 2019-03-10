Congratulations! Jennifer Lopez is engaged - see the gorgeous photo They're currently in the Bahamas

Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez, who has announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez! J Lo - who has dated former professional baseball star Alex since 2017 - shared a sweet photo of her gorgeous engagement ring on Instagram on Saturday, along with a string of love heart emojis in the caption. The announcement came as they holidayed in the Bahamas - a perfect setting for such a romantic gesture! The photograph showed Jennifer's perfectly manicured hand being held in Alex's with the sun setting on the beach on the background. Alex shared the same picture on his own Instagram account, with the caption: "She said yes [love heart emoji]."

This will be the third marriage for Jennifer, 49, who has also been married to Mark Anthony and Chris Judd. She has twins with Anthony, 11-year-old Maximilian and Emme. Alex also has two daughters from his previous relationship, Natasha and Ella. The couple's marriage will bring both families together as they enter a new era together.

Jennifer previously opened up about marrying again to People magazine, saying: "I've done that before. I'm a little bit more grown up now, and I like to let things take their natural course. We are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time, and our kids love each other, and all that." Speaking about their children, she added: "I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away." We can't wait to see the two families officially unite!

