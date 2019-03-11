All the details on Glee star Lea Michele's intimate wedding to Zandy Reich Several of her former co-stars attended her big day

Congratulations are in order for Lea Michele, who has tied the knot with her boyfriend Zandy Reich. The Glee star married in a low-key ceremony in California on Saturday, which was officiated by the show’s creator and her close friend Ryan Murphy.

Lea shared her first photo from the wedding on Instagram on Sunday, giving a first look at her stunning ball gown wedding dress. The actress wore a strapless gown with a corseted top and full skirt with draped detailing, and styled her hair in a sleek low chignon adding a long tulle veil to complete her beautiful bridal look. Meanwhile, her husband Zandy looked dapper in a navy tuxedo and bow tie.

Lea Michele has married Zandy Reich

The ceremony appears to have taken place among a beautiful backdrop of an arch made up of greenery and white roses, while Lea clutched a matching elegant white rose bouquet. The intimate ceremony took place in northern California and was attended by several of her former co-stars, including Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, along with Emma Roberts, who she worked alongside in Scream Queens.

Lea previously revealed that she had chosen the first wedding dress she tried on – a classic ball gown that she had first spotted on Instagram and hoped to look back on and love for years to come. “Someone said to me and my fiancé ‘You want to look at your photos and feel like it's classic,’ and I think a lot of people go on trends, and I think that that’s great, but I want to look back and feel like this is a classic this will look good, stand the test of time,” Lea told Brides magazine.

The 32-year-old announced her engagement to Zandy, president of clothing brand AYR, in April 2018 after a year-long relationship. Lea previously dated her Glee co-star Cory Monteith until the time of his death in 2013.

