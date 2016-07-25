Former Hollyoaks star Scarlett Bowman ties the knot in Italy – see her romantic dress

Congratulations to Scarlett Bowman and her new husband Rob Colicci! The former Hollyoaks star, who played Maddie Morrison on the soap, has tied the knot with her handsome beau in Portofino, Italy.

The couple said "I do" in a romantic church ceremony over the weekend, with Scarlett, 30, looking absolutely flawless.

The blushing bride was the definition of beauty, wearing a floor-length lace gown that featured capped sleeves and an A-line silhouette. She topped off her look with a romantic veil that was fastened into her up-do.

Scarlett Bowman and Rob Colicci said "I do" over the weekend

As she and Rob emerged from the church, the new Mr and Mrs Colicci shared a sweet kiss as confetti showered down. The lovebirds then climbed into a lime green open-top classic Fiat 500, headed for the reception.

The former Hollyoaks actress wed her beau in Italy

Among the star-studded guests were the bride's brother Joshua Bowman, who attended with his girlfriend and Revenge co-star Emily VanCamp.

Scarlett's former Hollyoaks co-star Lucy Jane Dixon, who played Tilly Evans, also shared photos from the nuptials.

Guests enjoyed an alfresco reception in Portofino

La dolce vita seemed to be the theme of the day, with guests dining alfresco at round tables. They then partied into the night, under the stars, enjoying a view of Portofino harbour.

Scarlett also took part in the traditional throwing of the bouquet, with the moment captured on film by one guest.

Scarlett took part in the throwing of the bouquet

The following day Rob took to Instagram to share a photo of his "first day of married life" – him embarking on a thrilling water jet pack experience.