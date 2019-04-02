Ulrika Jonsson announces she is to divorce for the third time She has been married to Brian Monet for 11 years

Ulrika Jonsson, 51, has announced that she is set to divorce for the third time. The Swedish television presenter and model has been married to US advertising executive Brian Monet, 50, for 11 years and the couple share son, Malcolm, born in June 2008. Speaking to Best, she has spoken candidly about the split and what her future may hold.

"You can only resolve problems with another person. If I'm honest, getting another divorce aged 51 is not where I thought I would be, so who knows?

"I just don't know what shape my future will take. I can't contemplate dating again. Then again, I've said I will never marry again before, and I did. I've been content being out of the limelight. I haven't craved it but, that said, I do need to live."

It's not exactly known when the couple split but over the last ten months Ulrika has taken to Instagram admitting to feeling down. Last August, she wrote on social media: "Yesterday was a tough day. Dealing with a lot of things. And yes, I know there are always people worse off.

"But that’s not how it works. Please don’t feel obliged to leave kind comments - I’m not fishing for sympathy. You’re a kind lot, I know. #copingnotcoping #mentalhealth #keepingbusytoday."

At the time of tying the knot, Ulrika spoke to HELLO! magazine, saying: "I feel so emotional about this special day. I feel it's all about the marriage and how we feel about one another. We were both dying to get married." Ulrika's close friend and agent Melanie Cantor, who was the maid of honour, joked: "I hope you have finally found the happiness you have been looking for because, quite frankly, I am exhausted."

Ulrika is a mum of four in total. Aside from her youngest son with Brian, she shares 24-year-old son Cameron with her first husband, John Turnbull, who she was married to between 1990 and 1995. She has daughter Bo, born in 2000, from her relationship with German hotelier Marcus Kempen and daughter Martha from her brief marriage to Lance Gerrard-Wright.