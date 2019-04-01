Sam Faiers reflects on her sister Billie's Maldives wedding – and plans for her own The Mummy Diaries star admitted she’s not in a rush to tie the knot

Sam Faiers has said she’s not in a rush to get married following the recent wedding of her sister Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd. The Mummy Diaries star, who shares two children with her boyfriend Paul, said although she has "so many lovely ideas" of what she would want her wedding day to be like, it is not a priority for them at the moment.

"Paul and I have been together for so long people are just anticipating it but it’s not top of my list at the minute. Children are such a big commitment, and we’ve got the businesses, and we’ve both been really busy," Sam told Fabulous magazine. "I don’t really feel like I have to get married. Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to start planning my wedding because I have so many lovely ideas. But I feel like I’m focused on work and the kids so it’s not on my list of priorities."

Sam Faiers said she's in no rush to marry her boyfriend Paul Knightley

Sam also cleared up rumours about her sister Billie’s recent wedding in the Maldives, which attracted publicity after fellow holidaymakers accused the 100-strong group of being too rowdy and ruining their trips to the luxurious island resort. But they made sure the reports didn’t ruin their trip, with Sam saying: "We were having the best times of our lives, and as long as Billie and Greg were happy it didn’t matter. We were just having fun, loving life. We’d all paid ridiculous amounts of money to be there."

Billie and Greg married in March before travelling to the nearby Soneva Jani resort for their honeymoon, where they stayed in an incredible over-the-water villa with its own water slide into the ocean. Meanwhile, Sam and her boyfriend Paul took their children Paul, three, and one-year-old Rosemary to the Amilla Fushi resort for an extended holiday.

The couple are parents to Paul and Rosie

The family are big fans of the Maldives, and visited for a Christmas break in December, where Sam sparked engagement rumours after sharing a photo from a romantic evening with Paul where her left hand was hidden from view. However, it sounds like fans may have a little longer to wait for another The Mummy Diaries wedding!

