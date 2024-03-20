Queen Letizia was a fairytale princess at Prince William and Princess Kate's pre-wedding party

Queen Letizia is the Queen of Spain and of wedding guest style it would appear. The Spanish Queen, 52, looked so stunning in a set of unearthed photos from 2011 where she was seen in London looking like a fairytale princess.

The then-Princess Letizia was seen alongside her husband and mother-in-law Queen Sofia attending Prince William and Princess Kate's pre-wedding party on the eve of their 2011 ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London.

© Getty Crown Princess Letizia looked straight from a fairytale in her embroidered gown

Letizia stunned in an ethereal mauve ballgown with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt. The garment's bodice was covered in floral beading and embroidery which trickled down the skirt effortlessly. The skirt had a thin organza layer over the top to add volume and create the fairytale feel.

© Getty Felipe and Letizia arrived in style

She looked unrecognisable in terms of hair when we think of the dark brunette bob she currently rocks. The royal was seen with caramel and blonde highlights in her hair that was styled in a low bun at the nape of the neck and her hair swept across in a deep side part.

© Getty The then-Princess Letizia of Asturias wowed in mauve next to her mother-in-law

To accessorise her look, King Felipe's wife wore dainty drop diamond earrings and a clutch made from satin in the same mauve hue as her gown. Queen Sofia also wore an organza ballgown but with a full skirt in chocolate brown with teal embroidery, whilst King Felipe looked handsome in black tie.

© Getty Letizia's hair was styled in a sweeping low bun

© Getty Queen Sofia also wore an organza ball gown

There were an array of glittering royals at the event. Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel flew over from Sweden for the occasion. She dazzled in a red satin gown with ruffles over the shoulders and falling from the waist. Her pristine side bun has to be seen to be believed.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning in red satin

Letizia and Victoria were in good company when it came to European royal fashion. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal was seen alongside her husband Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece in a beige ruched floor-length gown with statement hoop earrings.

© Getty Crown Princess Marie-Chantal wore a timeless neutral gown

Duchess Sophie also wowed in red with voluminous hair alongside Prince Edward, whilst Princess Beatrice wore a sequin-adorned mermaid dress with a tulle blush skirt.

© Getty Duchess Sophie's hair had tonnes of volume

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla wore a navy blue lace midi dress and dripped in pearls.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore a sequinned mermaid gown

On Princess Kate's big day at Westminster Abbey, Queen Letizia looked stunning. She wore a soft pink knee-grazing dress with floral embroidery and fluting on the skirt. The royal styled the dress with a pair of suede gloves, a matching clutch, and peep-toe heels.

© Getty Camilla wore navy lace

The finishing touch was her unusual hat that was not your traditional saucer-shaped wedding hat but had traditional netting across the top.

© Getty Prince Felipe arrived for Princess Kate's wedding with Princess Letizia and Queen Sofia

The Spanish royal has worn an array of fabulous outfits to Westminster Abbey since Princess Kate's 2011 wedding. In 2017, Letizia and Felipe were seen during a state visit to the UK leaving the Abbey in a floral green skirt with a blue fitted shirt and navy platformed heels.

© Getty Queen Letizia and King Felipe were seen at Westminster Abbey in 2017 for their first state visit

Letizia also epitomised elegance in 2022 during the memorial service for the late Duke of Edinburgh in a cinched bottle green coat dress and coordinating fascinator before wowing in the most sensational pink two-piece skirt suit at King Charles' coronation.

© Getty Queen Letizia and King returned to Westminster Abbey in 2022 following Prince Philip's death

The mother-of-two wore a peplum collarless jacket by Carolina Herrera in candy pink with buttons down the front and embroidery around the neck. She styled the garment with the matching pencil skirt and a pair of platformed pink slingbacks.

© Getty Letizia wore pink to King Charles' coronation

The pièce de résistance was her incredible hat with pink netting which complemented her flower-shaped diamond earrings.