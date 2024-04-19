Gwen Stefani was a rebel bride in rule-breaking boots

It is no secret that Gwen Stefani likes to push boundaries when it comes to fashion. Whether it's pairing fishnet stockings with just about anything or her myriad of daring crop top ensembles, the No Doubt singer really can wear it all and it's a case of the bolder the better.

The former Voice coach's wedding day was no exception. Gwen married her country music star beau Blake Shelton in 2021 and her loyal fans may have been surprised to see that in terms of her look, she went pretty traditional in terms of a white gown with a sweetheart neckline and full skirt.

Sure, she cut off the skirt to a mini length, but it doesn't compare to the gown she sported in 2002 when she married Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale which had been dip-dyed salmon pink.

© Getty Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, 34, married Gwen Stefani, 32, in 2002

However, glance down and you'll see the 'Don't Speak' singer's rebellious spirit shine through. In a post shared by The Voice presenter Carson Daly, the 'Sweet Escape' singer was seen looking ecstatic next to her groom, lifting up her leg to reveal a pair of white heeled shin-skimming Le Silla boots with a pointed toe.

Gwen was also seen sporting a pair of her infamous fishnets, even if they were a safe neutral shade. "Here comes the bride…so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!," penned the Last Call with Carson Daly presenter who stood alongside Blake and Gwen on a hilltop along with his wife Siri Pinter, and children.

Blake was also a rule-breaking groom. He threw the rulebook away when it came to his outfit of choice, looking like a cowboy in denim slacks with his smart shirt and blazer jacket.

© Instagram Carson Daly officiated Gwen and Blake's wedding

The A-list pair tied the knot eight months after the 'God's Country' singer got down on one knee. They said 'I do' in an intimate ceremony on Blake’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

© Getty Gwen Stefani is a mom to three boys

The wedding was packed full of special touches. Gwen's chapel-length veil was embroidered with her and Blake's first names, as well as the names of Gwen's three sons - sons, Kingston James McGregor, 17, Zuma Nesta Rock, 15, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 10.

The star's custom Vera Wang dress also featured two hand-sewn love birds symbolising the married couple, as well as three baby love birds representing her children.

© Getty Gwen's diamond engagement ring is impressive

The couple announced their engagement in October 2020 in a simple Instagram post where Gwen and Blake are seen kissing with Gwen's hand held up showing off her whopping diamond engagement ring.

The 'Hollaback Girl' singer tagged her husband-to-be, writing: "Yes please!" with a diamond ring emoji.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake got engaged in 2020

In 2021, Lex Alcala of Rare Carat spoke to HELLO! about Gwen's incredible sparkler at the time. She explained: "It looks like an elongated radiant cut, most likely 3-4.5 carats for the centre diamond, and two lovely trapezoid side stones to match. They are all bright white and very clean, leading me to assume they are very high clarity and color grades."