Packers star Christian Watson's new wife wears Taylor Swift-inspired dress for wedding reception

Green Bay Packers star Christian Watson's new wife Lakyn Adkins wore a stunning party dress inspired by Taylor Swift for her wedding reception

The 25-year-old wore the crystal waterfall beaded Lottie dress by Nadine Merabi, which is described as the "ultimate show-stopping party dress," and looks similar to one of Taylor's dresses worn on the Eras Tour during the Fearless segment.

© Nadine Merabi / Getty Lakyn wore the Nadine Merabi Lottie dress, inspired by Taylor's Fearless era

"Individually hand embellished with champagne crystal waterfall beading to create a mesmerising illusion when worn," the dress comes in four colorways including a stunning champagne color that matches what fans often see Taylor in night after night.

The dress also comes in teal, white and pink, making it perfect for the Midnights, Evermore and Lover eras.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour

Christian and Laykn wed at the private Stone Mountain Estates in Malibu, California, on Friday April 6.

People ran exclusive images, and revealed that the pair "were joined by 85 guests including singer Jordin Sparks and Watson's teammates Jordan Love, De'Vondre Campbell, Aaron Jones, Bo Melton, Josiah Deguara, Samori Toure and Romeo Doubs".

The venue was "exactly what we were looking for," Christian, 24, said of the venue which is situated immediately off the Pacific Coast Highway and features stunning views 22,000ft across the Santa Monica Mountains.

Lakyn wore a strapless Rime Arodaky dress which featured a heart-shaped bustier embellished with pearls and a wrap skirt with a high slit that showed off her legs. Christian, who is a Wide Receiver, wore a dark green tuxedo.

They exchanged handwritten vows before the traditional ceremony, which was officiated by Christian's father. It was also important for them to make food a priority for their guests, serving "chicken and waffles, pasta, salad and more".

They forewent a wedding cake, and instead offered a dessert bar with "cookies and milk, cheesecake bites, white chocolate raspberry tartlets and Nutella bread pudding bites".

© Instagram Lakyn and Christian Watson in 2022

The two, who first met in 2017 as freshmen at North Dakota State University, shared their first dance as husband and wife to Hozier's 2014 song 'Work Song'.

Mutual friends introduced them during one of the school's football games and they began dating soon after. Christian, who was drafted by the Packers in 2022, proposed the same year in Fargo, ND, during a photoshoot with their dog.

"We are team for life," Christian said, praising his wife for letting him "be me and do all of the things that I enjoy".

"Spending time together at home is one of my favorite things [that we do] together," he shared.