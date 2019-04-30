Kate Middleton's stylist celebrates wedding anniversary with never-before-seen photo Doesn't she look gorgeous?

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Monday, it was Kate's stylist's turn to celebrate on Tuesday. Natasha Archer – the Duchess' long-term PA and stylist – reached her second wedding anniversary with husband Chris Jackson, and the professional photographer shared a gorgeous never-before-seen photo in honour of the occasion.

The royal photographer took to Instagram to share a photo of his beautiful bride standing in front of a blue backdrop at their wedding venue, showing off her gorgeous lace gown to perfection. "2 years! A quick snap as we headed to dinner (couldn't resist!) Best weekend," he captioned the photo.

Chris Jackson shared a never-before-seen photo of Natasha Archer on their wedding dress

Natasha looked every inch a stylish bride in a strapless lace gown with a sweetheart neckline and dazzling embellished belt that cinched in her waist. It is a similar style to the second wedding dress Duchess Kate wore for her evening wedding reception at the royal wedding in 2011, although Kate's A-line gown was crafted from satin rather than lace like Natasha's.

Chris' photo also shows how Natasha cleverly altered her dress to go from day to night. Rather than investing in a completely different second wedding dress like Kate, Natasha appears to have worn a lace long-sleeved bodice over her gown for the ceremony and day, which she removed for the evening before adding her sparkling waist belt.

The gown had a similar shape to Kate's evening wedding dress

Natasha and Chris married at Château Rigaud near Bordeaux in April 2017 and the couple welcomed their first child together in December. The stylist is currently on maternity leave from her role working with the Duchess of Cambridge, and professional photographer Chris has been sharing regular photos of them with their baby boy, interspersed with his impressive portraits of senior royals including the Queen, Prince William and Kate, and the Prince of Wales.

