Ulrika Jonsson opens up about 'incredibly tough' divorce from third husband Brian Monet

Ulrika Jonsson became emotional as she spoke on television for the first time about her divorce from husband Brian Monet on Thursday. The 51-year-old announced her split from her third husband in April, and said it has been an "incredibly tough" time for herself and her family.

The mum-of-four was asked about when cracks started to show in her 11-year marriage during an appearance on Loose Women, and explained: "I just think probably the last couple of years. I have tried to go through all that, us women are quite good at being introspective and analysing too much. There is always that one thing that tips you over the edge."

She added: "I think there is just a moment when you realise you can’t do it on your own. I really believe in [couples'] counselling, psychotherapy is amazing. I have gone on my own [to therapy]."

Ulrika said she found it hard to hide her marital problems from her children, and has since been taking a step back from work to focus on her family. "I felt like I was dealing with things on my own a lot of the time and found it really hard to cope, you are trying to keep things even in front of the children but it’s just not possible. It’s just not going to happen, especially when they are older," she told the Loose Women panel. "They are emotionally mature, my girls, and they [pick up when you are sad] more so than you think."

The TV presenter married Brian in 2008, following a two-year relationship. They are parents to son Malcolm, ten, and in 2014, Brian legally adopted her eldest daughter Bo, from her relationship with German hotelier Marcus Kempen. Ulrika is also a mum to 24-year-old son Cameron, from her first marriage to John Turnbull, and daughter Martha, from her brief marriage to Lance Gerrard-Wright.

