Hilary Duff engaged to Matthew Koma! See her dazzling ring The couple are parents to daughter Banks

Congratulations to Hilary Duff, who has announced her engagement to boyfriend Matthew Koma. The 31-year-old shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Thursday, along with a peek at her dazzling engagement ring.

"He asked me to be his wife," Hilary captioned a photo of herself and Matthew standing together, with the actress flashing her new ring for the camera. In another photo the newly-engaged pair share a kiss, while Hilary still holds her left hand up to show off the sparkling diamond ring. Matthew shared the same photos on his own page, writing: "I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff."

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are engaged

Hilary was first linked to singer and songwriter Matthew in early 2017, but the pair split in March. However, they reconciled by September of that year and have been together ever since, welcoming their daughter Banks together in October 2018.

MORE: Celebrities who have got engaged in 2019

"This little bit has stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," Hilary wrote in an Instagram post introducing her newborn. The actress has since spoken candidly about her experiences of motherhood, and said she made the decision to stop breastfeeding her daughter when she reached six months due to difficulty with juggling it with her busy career. "I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time," she wrote.

The couple are parents to daughter Banks

Hilary is also a mum to son Luca, seven, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. The former couple married in 2010 but announced their split in January 2014, with their divorce finalised in 2016. The pair have continued to be friends for the sake of their son, with Hilary previously telling Ellen DeGeneres: "We are good friends and we laugh a lot. And we have a great communication and we share pictures when one is not with Luca. He's great, we are great and we keep on trucking."

READ: The romantic secrets behind these celebrity engagement rings

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.