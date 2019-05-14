Brides can now recreate Kim Kardashian's wedding beauty look with new makeup line She's releasing the collection on her 5th wedding anniversary

Brides to be will soon be able to recreate Kim Kardashian's gorgeous wedding day makeup look, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is launching a new bridal makeup collection. The mum-of-four revealed her KKW Beauty Mrs. West collection is inspired by the look created for her on her wedding day to Kanye West, and will be released to coincide with their fifth wedding anniversary on 24 May.

The kit is filled with everything brides need for a natural glow, with an eyeshadow palette of universally flattering nude and metallic shades that you'll be wearing long past your big day. The shades have been named with subtle references to Kim and Kanye's nuptials, with one called Mrs. West, while another is the couple's wedding date.

Kim Kardashian is launching her own wedding makeup line

Adding to the collection is a crème pink-nude lipstick, lip liner and gloss, a powder blusher for that blushing bride look, and a Kardashian staple – highlighter. The full collection costs $100 (around £77), while brides can also snap up a lip bundle for $42 (£32), the eyeshadow palette for $30 (£23), and highlighter for $20 (£15) – an affordable way to recreate an A-List bridal look without the expense of a makeup artist.

Kim enlisted her long-term makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic to do her makeup for her wedding to rapper Kanye in 2014. While their wedding was a lavish affair, the reality TV star used a number of high street makeup products to create her gorgeous bridal look, including a L'Oreal Paris Riche Extraordinaire liquid lipstick in the shade Nude Ballet, Urban Decay Perversion mascara, and the brand's Perversion Ink for Eyes eyeliner.

The entire collection is available for £77

Ensuring Kim's makeup stayed in place all day was Urban Decay eyeshadow primer potion, which Mario applied before her shimmering gold eyeshadow – another bargain L'Oreal Paris buy, the Infallible Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine, which is available for £5 on Amazon.

