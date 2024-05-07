Newly-single Anita Rani's 'unchartered territory' following end of 14-year marriage

Anita Rani, 46, is adjusting to single life after splitting from her husband of 14 years, Bhupi Reha.

Since announcing she was ending her marriage in September 2023, the Countryfile presenter has moved into her former London flat and is juggling a packed work schedule including Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and her debut novel, Baby Does A Runner.

With so much change, Anita admitted she is in "uncharted territory" in her new chapter of life.

'Bonkers' wedding

© Instagram The former couple were married for 14 years before splitting

Anita and her tech entrepreneur ex-husband met through mutual friends at a London warehouse party. They quickly bonded over their shared love of music and exchanged vows six months later.

"Music is a huge part of my life – I spent a lot of time in my bedroom as a child listening to the radio and making mix tapes," she told MailOnline. "I have a pair of DJ turntables and when I met Bhupi he had a set too, so we bonded."

They tied the knot in a three-day Indian wedding in 2008 which Anita described as "bonkers."

© Instagram Anita and Bhupi invited 450 guests to a three-day wedding

Strictly Come Dancing star Anita said: "We had 450 of our nearest and dearest in Bradford, which is relatively small for a Punjabi wedding."

Secret split

Despite Anita sharing occasional loved-up photos with Bhupi and gushing about his supportive nature, including after her miscarriage in 2018, all was not well behind closed doors.

In September 2023, rumours began circling that the Aldi's Next Big Thing presenter and her husband had parted ways, with their busy work schedules said to be a contributing factor.

© Gareth Cattermole The Countryfile star was positive about her new single life

Anita made her first comments about their split in November, admitting it was "liberating" to have the news made public. “It’s liberating that people know that I’m single now. Not everything works out. Things come to their natural conclusion. That is absolutely fine,” she told The Sun.

Looking optimistically at her future, she said she felt "sexier" than ever and revealed she predicted she would be "blossoming" in her 40s.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

"There’s no shame attached to being single. And living your best life in your 40s. I want all women to know that I’m on the other side now."There is light, and the light is good! I’m single. I’m child-free, I’m in my mid-40s and I have never felt better, sexier, more powerful or more excited about the future."

Single life

Anita once again addressed her single life in an interview with Good Housekeeping, admitting she "loves" her new blank slate.

"I feel like I’ve stepped into a place that I never, ever expected myself to be in. I’m in uncharted territory – I’m a single, Asian woman with no children, and do you know what? I love it. I’ve sort of got a blank slate in front of me, and that feels really good," she said.

While Anita didn't comment on pursuing any new relationships, she did reveal she was embracing her new living situation in her London flat which she purchased 20 years ago.

"I have lovely cream drapes and white floorboards. My bedroom is dusky pink and I’ve turned my spare room into a dressing room. Just talking about it makes me happy. It’s my little sanctuary and it feels really important to have that," Anita explained.

PHOTOS: Countryfile stars' gorgeous weddings: Helen Skelton's 1920s gown, Matt Baker's rare photo & more