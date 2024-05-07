Jodie Turner-Smith is ethereal in plunging bridal gown following Joshua Jackson divorce

Newly divorced Jodie Turner-Smith, 37, commanded attention on the Met Gala red carpet as she stepped out in a whimsical wedding dress.

Held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the coveted event attracts the creme de la creme of A-listers, who all dress to the nines to fit in with the theme. In 2024, the event followed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', and more specifically, the likes of Jodie and her fellow stars Zendaya, Emily Blunt and Rita Ora drew inspiration from JG Ballard's 1962 short story 'The Garden of Time'.

© Jamie McCarthy Jodie Turner-Smith wore an ivory gown to the 2024 Met Gala

Posing in front of a tree with winding vines, Jodie was the epitome of ethereal elegance in her ivory gown, which hugged her statuesque figure and featured a low V-neck, a tulle overlay skirt peppered with embroidered flowers and a long bridal-worthy train.

An oversized cross necklace, a chunky bracelet and a sparkly clutch completed Jodie's ensemble. Beauty-wise, her complexion was glowing while glamorous smokey eyeshadow made her eyes pop and her lips had a soft nude sheen.

© John Shearer The back of the model's dress fell into a cascading bridal-inspired train

The model explained on her Instagram Stories the prep that went into her Met Gala look, which included two lymphatic drainage massages, Emsculpt and pilates to tone her figure, and a Kaika face massage to reduce any puffiness and stimulate circulation.

"I am aware of how bougie this all sounds, but this is the reality of 'celebrity' sometimes – when you spend so much time flying and working and not sleeping… a little boost goes a LONG way. Sharing [because]:

"a) thought you might be curious about what goes on behind the scenes.

"b) I don't believe in gatekeeping beauty secrets OR pretending that there isn't a ton of effort (and money) that goes into all of this stuff.

"c) If you can manage to treat yourself and try this once in a while you will love it too!" she candidly wrote on Instagram.

Jodie made her solo red carpet appearance eight months after filing for divorce from the former Dawson’s Creek actor Joshua Jackson. The former couple met at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018 and dated for one year before secretly getting married in late 2019. They welcomed their daughter Juno in April 2020.

© Getty The couple got married in 2019 and welcomed a daughter called Juno

Despite making several public appearances together, including at a NYFW event the night before announcing their split, Jodie filed for divorce in September 2023 citing "irreconcilable differences" following a three-year marriage.

Opening up about their split, Jodie told The Times: "Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

© Getty Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson split in 2023

She continued: "I don’t think it’s a failure. We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognise when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter.

"The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved."

