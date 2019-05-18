Inside Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding reception Get all the details from the newlyweds' wedding celebrations

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding day celebrations continued after their stunning church wedding with a lavish wedding reception at Frogmore House. The royal couple, who married at St George’s Chapel, were joined by their close family and friends for the celebrations on Saturday afternoon.

The reception was catered by the Queen’s cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, who has run her Party Planners business since 1960. Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the newlyweds opted to forego a sit down meal in favour of a selection of canapés and bowl foods to allow for a more relaxed reception, where guests including the Queen, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Lord Frederick Windsor, could mingle while tucking into freshly-prepared light dishes.

Frogmore House, where the reception will be held

Meanwhile, providing the toasts was Bollinger champagne. The champagne house has held a Royal Warrant continuously since first awarded by Queen Victoria in 1884, and continues to be served to the royal family at special occasions such as these.

The wedding cake was a tall tiered cake designed and created by Fiona Cairns (the same baker who created Prince William and Kate Middleton's cake). The pale blush icing and leaf border surrounding the base were inspired by fabric within Frogmore House. The decoration included seasonal sugar flowers and shades of the lacework on the Bride’s wedding dress. The three tiered cake was made with three recipes including fruit cake, Victoria sponge and lemon Limoncello sponge.

It comes as little surprise that Lady Gabriella and her new husband enlisted Lady Elizabeth to help with their wedding plans; with her party planning business she has experience organising many high profile royal events including the wedding reception of the bride’s parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s wedding reception in 2005.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Thomas Kingston said ‘I do’ in a private ceremony hosted at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The bride looked stunning in a Luisa Beccaria wedding dress and diamond tiara, while her groom was dapper in a black and grey suit.

