Who is Jack Brooksbank's brother Thomas Brooksbank? Everything you need to know Meet Tom Brooksbank...

With all eyes mainly on Princess Eugenie and her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank, some of the attention has diverted to the royal's new in-laws - including the Best Man! For his big day, Jack was supported by his younger brother, Thomas Brooksbank, who took on the important role. He is two years younger than the groom and graduated from the University of Leeds in 2011. According to his biography on the Troy Asset Management website, Thomas has worked as a broker sales executive since 2013.

Jack Brooksbank's brother Thomas was best man

Speaking about her in-laws in her post-engagement interview, Eugenie gushed: "They're really wonderful people. Seven years, you get to know people pretty well. They're already sort of parents and brother." The pair first met while skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, and were introduced by mutual friends. Jack and Thomas' parents are Nicola and George, who work as a company director and a chartered accountant respectively. They live in a gated period conversion, which is located in Wandsworth – just four miles away from Kensington Palace, where Eugenie and Jack currently reside. After Eugenie and Jack's engagement was announced, Nicola and George shared their joy in a brief statement. "We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement. We are completely over the moon and are very excited for them both," they said.

Meanwhile, it's not only Eugenie who comes from nobility as Jack also has ties to the Brooksbank baronetcy. The title of a Baronet is a rank in the British aristocracy, but comes directly below baron. The Princess is actually a blood relative of Jack and Thomas (albeit very, very distant). The Duchess of York is the great great granddaughter of Lady Julia Coke, who is the daughter of Jack's great great grandfather, Thomas Coke.

