These new Disney engagement rings could easily be mistaken for Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie's Jewellery fit for a (Disney) Princess

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie's engagement rings are both instantly recognisable, and while we'll never be *part of that world*, we can at least feel like a (Disney) princess thanks to the brand's new Disney Enchanted fine jewellery collection, which includes pieces that could easily be mistaken for the dazzling rings worn by the royals.

Available as part of a magical new collection at H.Samuel, the diamond topaz ring may have been inspired by Cinderella, but we can't help but see similarities to the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that was presented to Kate by Prince William when he proposed in 2010. And while Kate's ring – which previously belonged to Princess Diana – is now said to be worth £300,000, this diamond-encrusted silver band is available for a much more purse-friendly £1,999.

Fans of Princess Eugenie's ring meanwhile, will love the Aurora ring, inspired by the leading character in Sleeping Beauty. The orange-pink morganite central gemstone bears resemblance to the striking padparadscha sapphire that sits at the centre of the 29-year-old's engagement ring from Jack Brooksbank. Just like Eugenie's, the nine-carat white gold ring is set with diamonds around the central gemstone, and is available now for £2,299.

The rings are available alongside a selection of Disney-inspired jewellery, such as pendants and earrings, which are sure to be a hit with fans of Disney princesses like Snow White, Belle and Rapunzel.

Kate's sapphire engagement ring has become iconic due to its striking design, and sparked scores of imitations when the couple announced their engagement in 2010. Royal fans can even pick up a pair of matching earrings similar to Kate's ring at the Royal Collection Shop. Set with sparkling crystals and blue gemstones, the £50 earrings are a dead ringer for those worn by the Duchess.

