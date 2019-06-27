Brendan Cole pays heartfelt tribute to wife Zoe on special milestone Congratulations to this happy couple!

Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday! To mark the special occasion, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional took to Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback snap from their big day. In the post, he wrote: "To my gorgeous wife @thezoec... Happy 9th wedding anniversary baby!!! One of my favourite photos ever! Well photo of a photo as I can't find original!" To which, Zoe replied: "I love you. Nine years hey!"

The couple married in 2010 and their first child, daughter Aurelia, was born on Christmas Day in 2012. They then welcomed their son Dante in March 2018. Fans rushed to post lovely messages underneath the Instagram tribute, with one saying: "Happy Anniversary Brendan and Zoe hope you have a wonderful day. You were meant for each other." Another remarked: "Happy Anniversary to you both, may you enjoy many more happy years together x."

WATCH: Brendan's wife Zoe spends first night away from baby son at HELLO!'s 30th birthday

Their wedding, which took place on 26 June 2010 in St Nicholas's parish church, was covered exclusively in HELLO!. The lovebirds celebrated their nuptials with fellow Strictly stars Anton Du Beke, Karen Hardy and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth. Of seeing his stunning bride, New-Zealand born Brendan said at the time: "Zoe just looked like an angel. She takes my breath away."

MORE: Relive Brendan Cole and wife Zoe's stunning wedding on their anniversary

"Brendan and I just kept looking at each other and grinning throughout the day," added Zoe, who looked sensational in a floor-length bespoke Peter Langner gown and veil with Tach jewellery. "Seeing Brendan there was incredible. As soon as I saw him, I just felt incredibly calm. He looked so handsome in his morning suit." The wedding party then moved on to the picturesque grounds of Nether Winchendon House. "The amazing weather helped a great deal and created a wonderful, relaxed atmosphere," the new bride told HELLO! in 2012. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.