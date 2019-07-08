Vogue Williams wows in WHITE bridesmaids' dress at best friends' wedding Get the details on her wedding style

It is typically considered a fashion faux pas to wear white to somebody else’s wedding, but Vogue Williams has revealed she was asked to wear the bridal hue for bridesmaid duties at the wedding of two of her close friends over the weekend.

The mum-of-one, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Spencer Matthews, was given a special role in the wedding party at the nuptials of her friends James and Bryan, and wore a bespoke dress especially for the occasion.

Vogue Williams wore a white bridesmaid dress to her friends' wedding

Vogue shared a photo of herself at the wedding venue in her white floor-length dress, which featured a full skirt, long sleeves, high neck and ruffled front. The sheer gown was layered over a white mini dress, and Vogue accessorised with star-shaped earrings from Muse and Moda, with her hair tied back into a sleek ponytail.

"Yesterday two of my best pals got married @therealjamesoneill and @osullivanbryan. I was lucky enough to be bridesmaid and we all had to wear white!" Vogue explained. "I think @nataliebcoleman created the MOST amazing dress for me. I really love your work but this really was my dream dress, thank you so much, I’ll have one in every colour."

Vogue revealed she had been asked to wear white for the big day

It has been a time of celebration for Vogue in recent weeks; as well as celebrating her friends’ wedding, the 33-year-old and her husband Spencer also christened their son Theo in June. The month also marked one year since Spencer and Vogue tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Scotland.

The couple exchanged vows on the banks of the picturesque loch on Spencer's family's 30,000-acre estate. It was a simple and intimate outdoor ceremony that had been kept a closely-guarded secret, but the couple chose to share their wedding photos in an exclusive interview with HELLO! after the big day.

