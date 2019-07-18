Your ultimate honeymoon essentials packing checklist: 50 things you need to pack All you need to make it a trip to remember

Your honeymoon should be the trip of a lifetime, but knowing what you do – and don’t – need to bring with you can be tricky. Of course, your packing list will vary depending on what destination you have chosen for your romantic getaway. But whether you’ve chosen an exotic beach or city break, we’ve got you covered with our ultimate honeymoon packing checklist…

Honeymoon hand luggage:

Keep all of your valuables and essentials close to hand in your cabin baggage, along with some toiletries and a spare change of clothes should you need it.

Passport Travel documents: including your boarding pass, travel insurance, visas, immunisation records, reservations etc. Keep a copy of these on your phone too in case you misplace your hard copies. Cash and credit cards Mobile phone and charger Emergency contact information: Place a card somewhere easy to find with your family’s contact information in case of emergency. You could also note useful contacts such as your credit card provider and local embassy should you require them. Books and magazines Basic toiletries: A toothbrush and toothpaste, makeup remover, cotton wool, moisturiser and lip balm will help you to stay feeling fresh on a long journey. Prescription medications and a copy of the prescription Camera: You’re going to want to capture lots of memories from your honeymoon, so keep your camera with you at all times. A journal or notebook: To jot down any memories during your trip, or even just to keep yourselves entertained on the journey by playing games. Tissues

Honeymoon check-in baggage:

Clothing:

The clothing you need will vary depending on your destination, but assuming you are going to a warmer climate, you can’t go wrong with the following…

T-shirts and vest tops Shorts Sundresses Swimwear: take a few different bikinis, swimsuits and swim shorts for you both. Sandals and flip flops One smarter pair of shoes or heels that can be worn in the evening Trainers/ walking shoes Evening outfits: smarter ensembles that can be worn for dinner, e.g. shirts, chinos and dresses. Men should check in advance if shorts are permitted in restaurants or if long trousers are required. Pyjamas/ sleepwear Underwear Sportswear A light jacket or cardigan for cooler evenings A rain jacket if required Sunglasses Hat Prescription or reading glasses Handbag Beach bag An outfit to travel home in

Health and beauty essentials:

Plug adaptor for electricals Travel hairdryer and styling appliances Sun cream – and lots of it! After sun Moisturiser and bodylotion Makeup and makeup remover Deodorant Toothbrush and toothpaste Mouthwash Shampoo and conditioner Hair brush/ comb Insect repellent Bite cream Anti-nausea/ diarrhoea medication Paracetemol Razor Nail file and clippers Hand sanitiser Small first aid kit Travel wash: should you need to do any laundry while you are away.

