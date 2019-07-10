Inside England captain Harry Kane and wife Kate's exotic honeymoon Wow!

Harry Kane and his wife Kate have given fans a glimpse at their luxurious honeymoon that has been filled with activities including jet skiing, fishing and sunbathing. The couple haven't divulged the location of their romantic getaway, but it appears that they have been travelling around to various exotic beaches and islands on a cruise ship.

A post shared by Kate on Tuesday showed the pair's "last meal on board", which appeared to be a roast dinner served with a glass of champagne each. A napkin at the centre of the table had the couple's initials spelled out with a love heart, and also revealed their wedding date – 19 June 2019.

Kate and Harry Kane have shared photos from their honeymoon on Instagram

The newlyweds have also shared snaps as they explore "paradise", on various white sandy beaches, including one showing them wearing life vests for a day of jet skiing. In another post, Kate revealed they had been "drinking cocktails in the middle of the ocean", as she shared a video of the crystal clear waters they were sailing through.

England captain Harry announced he had married Kate, who is his childhood sweetheart, on 21 June. Sharing two photos from their big day on Twitter, he said: "Finally got to marry my best friend! I love you @kategoodlandx."

The newlyweds haven't revealed their honeymoon destination

The couple haven't revealed details of where they tied the knot, but did give more insight into the fun activities they planned for their wedding guests, including their very own sporting event, the Kaneland Games. The entire wedding party wore personalised Nike tops that had been designed especially for the event, with their initials K and H intertwined in a bespoke logo on the front. Activities appeared to include golf, bat and ball, Frisbee and even seeing who could get the lowest under a limbo pole.

