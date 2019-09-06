Ellie Goulding bucks the trend in exquisite black wedding dress – see photos Simply stunning

Ellie Goulding has showcased not one, not two, but four stunning wedding looks so far and on Friday, the Starry Eyed singer revealed her fifth outfit from her big day. Ellie bucked the trend, opting for a strapless black gown that featured a full skirt and a belt tied at the waist. She wore her hair half up and half down with a pretty plait.

The musician shared a series of snaps on Instagram and captioned her post: "My beautiful dark twisted fantasy." It's possible that the 32-year-old bride wore the black number for a luncheon or dinner during her wedding weekend and not on the day itself, given that she had four outfit changes on the Saturday. Ellie appears to be posing at Castle Howard, her reception venue.

Ellie Goulding revealed her gorgeous fifth wedding dress

Ellie's official wedding photographer Matt Porteous, who counts Prince George among his famous clientele, commented on Ellie's post: "Loved this dress and scene so much." Her friend Cassandra Gracey, president of Sony Music UK's 4th Floor Creative Group, also replied: "Oh what a night." Other comments from her fans included, "You're literally a princess in her palace wow," "You look absolutely stunning" and "Omg you're a goddess."

This is the fifth outfit Ellie donned for her wedding weekend in York in August. For the church ceremony, the singer donned a stunning long-sleeved bespoke Chloé wedding dress designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi. The silk double crêpe white dress was hand-embroidered with White Roses of York and subtly embellished with white glass beads. Doubled with a silk radzimir petticoat, the garment took more than 640 hours to construct and highlights the meticulous skill and savoir-faire of the Chloé Paris atelier.

Ellie wore a bespoke Chloe dress for her church ceremony

Ellie then changed into her second gown for her reception at Castle Howard, a Stella McCartney off-the-shoulder silk Cady dress, which featured a diamond trim detail. The bride then hit the dance floor in a Ralph & Russo ensemble, comprising a bodice of pearls and silk, and an evening skirt.

To party the night away, she then turned to her friend Olivier Rousteing at Balmain. Ellie changed into the mini dress of dreams, saying: "Olivier has made me the most fun dress to dance the night away in."

