The surprising royal who inspired Ellie Goulding's beautiful Chloé wedding gown

Ellie Goulding is officially a married woman! The Starry Eyed singer exchanged vows with her fiancée Caspar Jopling at York Minster on Saturday afternoon – and didn't she look beautiful! Ellie stunned onlookers in a bespoke Chloé wedding dress. The silk double crêpe white dress was hand-embroidered with White Roses of York and subtly embellished with white glass beads. Doubled with a silk radzimir petticoat, the garment took more than 640 hours to construct.

Mr and Mrs Jopling

But there was a surprising member of the Royal family who was the inspiration behind's Ellie's exquisite gown – Princess Anne. "I’ve always loved timeless bridal looks, from Princess Anne and Bianca Jagger to the Princess of Monaco [Grace Kelly], and I wanted to bring together modern and traditional elements," the newlywed told Vogue.

Ellie was inspired by Princess Anne - here she is on her wedding day to Mark Phillips

Ellie's gown also featured a delicate silk tulle veil and organza collar which were embroidered with the bride and groom’s initials 'E' and 'C'. It took a whopping 591 hours for the petites mains to hand-make this creation.

A worthy inspiration

Speaking of the finished piece, an elated Ellie said: "I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloé on my wedding dress. I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloé to play big part of this special day. Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloé spirit. Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail."

