James and Ola Jordan share beautiful rare wedding snaps to celebrate 16th anniversary The former Strictly stars are expecting their first child

James Jordan and his wife Ola shared some rare throwback snaps of their wedding day as they celebrated their 16th anniversary on Saturday. The former Strictly stars – who are expecting their first child – took to social media to gush about their relationship. Sharing a gorgeous photo of himself and Ola in their wedding attire, James said on Instagram: "Happy 16th Wedding Anniversary @olajordan. Our last one just the two of us. You are the sweetest kindest person I've ever met and will make the best mummy ever! You also deserve another trophy for being with me. But no one would ever love you more!"

Ola returned the compliment and uploaded another beautiful image after exchanging vows with her husband. She said: "16 years ago I married this wonderful man. I can’t imagine life without him. Happy Anniversary @jamesjordan1978. I can't wait to see you in the new role. You are going to be the most amazing daddy ever!" The couple also shared a snap of themselves celebrating their anniversary by "chilling on a beach" to their Instagram Stories.

Happy 16th wedding anniversary!

James, 41, and Ola, 37, are due to welcome their first child in March. The couple, who have been married since 2003, announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in September. Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I still can't quite believe it," said Ola. "I don't think it's properly sunk in. When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

James and Ola married in 2003

Her doting husband also revealed how delighted he is at the prospect of becoming a dad, saying: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

