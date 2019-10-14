Strictly star Anneka Rice's engagement joy as son Tom proposes – but it didn't all go to plan The newly-engaged couple soon found themselves in a real-life Treasure Hunt!

She may have been disappointed not to have been competing on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday, but Anneka Rice revealed some exciting news to lift her spirits – her son Tom Allott had got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Tallulah Brown.

However, Anneka revealed that their exciting engagement had soon been turned into a real-life version of her hit 1980s TV show Treasure Hunt, after Tallulah realised the diamond had dropped out of her engagement ring on the train home. "Future daughter-in-law in real-life Treasure Hunt!" Anneka tweeted on Saturday, sharing Tallulah's explanation of what had happened.

Anneka Rice's son got engaged on Friday, but it was followed by a dramatic turn of events

"Yesterday I walked down 6 carriages of an 8 carriage train @SW_Help 17.30 to Portsmouth Harbour before realising the diamond from my engagement ring I'd GOT THAT DAY had fallen out… I have some thank yous so pls read on…" she tweeted, adding: "Shout out to my mum and fiancé who crawled with me along the ground of the 6 carriages… shout out to the train guard who joined the crawling with a torch!"

The guard even asked everyone on the train to look out for the missing diamond, with the jewel found shortly after. "Big thank you to the man in a striped shirt, beer in hand who found it by his feet and handed it to my mum. And to my carriage who whooped and screamed with me when we heard on the tannoy it was found! It was a proper Love Actually moment I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Anneka's sons recently supported her in the audience on Strictly

The playwright and screenwriter concluded by thanking the "train of my dreams" for helping her and "the boy of my dreams" to avoid their first "marital wobble" – only hours after they had got engaged. Talk about an engagement to remember!

The engagement may come as a disappointment to some Strictly fans, who became smitten with Thomas and his brothers Josh and Sam after they were spotted in the audience of the BBC show to cheer on their mum and Kevin Clifton in September. "Tell me I'm not the only one eyeing up Anneka's sons!" one wrote on Twitter. Another added: "Wait, why was I not informed about Anneka's three hot sons?"