Anneka Rice's sons become Strictly heartthrobs after surprise studio appearance! The star is a mum to Thomas, Sam and Josh

Anneka Rice had some very special supporters in the audience on week two of Strictly Come Dancing. Cheering the TV star on from their seats were her three sons, Thomas, 30, Josh, 29, and 19-year-old Sam – and they proved to be a big hit with Strictly fans! Viewers quickly took to Twitter following Anneka's performance after spotting her boys in the crowd. "Tell me I'm not the only one eyeing up Anneka's sons!" one wrote. Another added: "Wait, why was I not informed about Anneka's three hot sons?"

Anneka Rice's sons were in the Strictly studio to support her

Anneka, 60, shares Thomas and Josh with her ex-husband, theatre boss Nick Allott. She welcomed her third son Sam with TV executive in 1997, six months after the couple ended their romance. The boys' pride in their mum was clear to see – and rightly so. The TV star performed an emotional Waltz with partner Kevin Clifton to Whitney Houston's Run To You, and Anneka was clearly overwhelmed by the positive comments she received afterwards. With tears in her eyes, she told host Claudia Winkleman, "I'm a little bit overwhelmed. I didn't even dance that, my heart danced it." The couple received a score of 19 from the judges.

The TV star is a mum to three boys; Thomas, Josh and Sam

It's a big week for the Strictly celebs and dancers. This weekend will see the first elimination of 2019, and the contestant are pulling out all the stops to start in the competition. James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk are currently bottom of the leaderboard after receiving a score of 11 for their Tango, while Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse are at the top having secured 32 points for their Samba in week one.