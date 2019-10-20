Rafa Nadal marries Mery Perello: See her TWO stunning wedding dresses The dresses are so dreamy...

Congratulations are in order for tennis star Rafa Nadal, 33, who married his long-term girlfriend Mery Perello, 31, in a beautiful ceremony on the Spanish island of Majorca on 19 October. As well as a few sweet photos of the happy couple, several sketches have been released detailing not one but two gorgeous looks for Mery.

Both were designed by Rosa Clara, who posted a black and white video of the designs on Instagram, stating: "An overwhelming wedding day for all of us! We feel incredibly proud for taking part in such an important day - Mery Perelló and Rafa Nadal's wedding. We would like to congratulate the gorgeous and unique couple, we wish you the best forever!"

The first is a very delicate, elegant look, with an intricate lace bodice, long sleeves and a belt that nips in at the waist before letting the fabric fall to the floor. In the caption, the designer described the dress as "an exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design." She continued: "The bodice, with jewel neckline and long sleeves, was made of beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterning, flower motifs and microbeading on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric. The ballgown-style skirt, made of silk crepe, featured a weightless detachable train, created in Rosa Clara's Atelier."

In a much more fitted and sultry shape, the second dress features a halterneck, an open back, and jewel embellishment all over - this looks like the perfect evening look to dance the night away!

Rosa Clara also revealed she designed dresses for Mery's mother, as well as Rafa's mother and sister for the big day. She said: "The whole process was full of emotions between all of us. We just want to thank the whole family for trusting in us, you’re extraordinary."

The beautiful dresses fit in with the grand location of the Majorcan wedding, which took place at the 17th-century fortress known as La Fortaleza. Boasting beautiful sea views and steeped in history, it served as both the ceremony and reception venue, and we can see why! Known as one of Spain's most expensive properties, it is home to seven villas, two swimming pools and large manicured gardens. Gorgeous! As well as being a popular wedding venue, the private estate is also where BBC series The Night Manager starring Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman was filmed.

