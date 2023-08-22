Tori Spelling rocks pink satin and mermaid hair for beachside wedding

Tori Spelling, 50, was the epitome of a beach bride in unearthed wedding photos with her estranged husband Dean McDermott, 56.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star and the Due South star, who split in 2023 after nearly two decades together, were pictured in matching white outfits on the beach in Fiji at sunset. Tori looked stunning in a lacy gown with spaghetti straps, a cut-out back and a large pink sash around her waist – perhaps she chose a bold, colourful look to symbolise it was her second wedding.

WATCH: Celeb brides with seriously unconventional wedding dresses

The bodice of her gown featured romantic ruffles and she styled her long blonde hair into mermaid waves. Meanwhile, Dean looked suave in a white suit with an open white shirt that offset his tan as he lifted his new bride off her feet.

The romantic snaps were previously shared to mark their wedding anniversaries. Back in 2018, the Saved by the Bell star said: "I was finally the princess in my own fairytale. Fiji will always be a magical place for us," before paying tribute to their children, whom she described as "the 5 blessings that we’ve created together."

Tori – who was recently hospitalized – tied the knot with Dean on May 7, 2006 and they went on to renew their vows in 2010. It marked both of their second weddings – Tori was previously married to Charlie Shanian from 2004 to 2006, while Dean was with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace between 1993 and 2006.

The estranged couple are parents to five children – daughters Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, and sons Liam, 16, Finn Davey, ten, and Beau Dean, six.

They admitted to marriage struggles in 2014 when Dean confessed to cheating on his wife, stating on their reality TV show True Tori: "I feel shame. I've never felt shame before."

Tori and Dean announced their split in 2023

Despite reconciling, they went on to announce their split in the summer of 2023. He released a statement on Instagram that read: "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," Dean added, alongside a photograph of himself with his family.

© Getty Images The couple share five children

There had been rumours of their split after Tori discussed "co-parenting" with Dean during an interview with People in 2022. However, Dean later clarified that she meant parenting together, telling The U.S. Sun: "I guess 'co-parenting' implies like Mary Jo and I, we are divorced, so we're co-parenting [our children] Jack and Lola.

"We're under the same roof and we're parenting together is what the proper term should have been. It's not co-parenting."

READ NOW: Pregnant Paris Fury's crystal-embellished dress for family wedding needs to be seen to be believed