Paris Fury's split from 'impulsive' husband Tyson over wedding argument

The At Home with the Furys stars got married in November 2008

Paris and Tyson Fury have been married for 15 years after tying the knot in November 2008 at St Peter-In-Chains Roman Catholic Church in Doncaster, but the pair actually called off their wedding weeks before walking down the aisle.

The childhood sweethearts believed their November wedding date would perfectly tie in with the professional boxer's schedule, taking into account the European Championships and the Beijing Olympics. However, Tyson wanted to move the wedding forward by several months after he didn't get a spot at the Olympics.

The resulting arguments over their wedding date proved to be too much for then-19-year-old Paris, who reached "breaking point" and decided to split from her "impulsive" partner.

She explained in her book, Love and Fury: "My fiancé clearly didn’t understand the amount of planning and organisation that went into a wedding. I was beginning to realise how incredibly impulsive he was, the sort of person who lived life in the moment and liked to make decisions on the hoof.

"In Tyson’s world, our big day could be rescheduled on a whim, just like one of his boxing matches. I was having none of it, though, and refused point blank to change the date."

Tyson didn't initially realise how serious his fiancée was about standing her ground. "It was one conflict after another and after an ugly slanging match with him outside Mam's house, I decided to call time on the wedding and our relationship," she wrote. "He thought I was joking and when I dropped the big bombshell, then he realised I was deadly serious."

Their split was short-lived, as the couple rekindled their romance after Tyson returned from a holiday with friends in Ibiza.

© Instagram The couple got married aged 18 and 20

"He sent me an emotionally-charged text. He told me he couldn’t believe I’d abandoned our relationship so easily, and he couldn’t bear the thought of me meeting somebody else," Paris said.

"He ended the message by warning me that if I ever got married, he’d turn up to the church to halt the ceremony. I was furious. 'You creep,' I said to myself as I deleted the message. Talk about having your cake and eating it. How dare you."

Paris had turned to her mother Lynda for help cancelling their wedding at the last minute, but Lynda had predicted they would work things out.

© Instagram The At Home with the Furys star showed off her engagement and wedding ring

Tyson and Paris went ahead with their religious ceremony in Doncaster, with 300 friends and family in attendance. In one unearthed photo, the bride grinned for the camera in a strapless lace wedding dress with a chunky necklace and styled her long blonde hair in curls, while her husband wore a grey suit and a blue satin tie.

The At Home with the Furys stars have since welcomed six children: Venezuela, Prince, Tyson, Valencia, Adonis and Athena, and they are expecting their seventh child.

© Instagram Paris and Tyson share six children

When asked about their marriage secrets, Tyson told HELLO!: "Paris has stood by me through thick and thin and I've stood by her.

"We're there for each other and we've got six kids and one on the way and it's easy to just pack up and leave after two minutes. Anyone can do that. But it takes real character and dedication to stick into a marriage for the next 50, 60 years, as long as we're alive."

WATCH: Paris Fury shares behind-the-scenes look at husband Tyson's fight prep

"[You have to] make your way through the problems," added Paris. "Don't just run out and bale out at the first hurdle."

READ NEXT: Rita Ora reveals the first close up look of her exquisite wedding band