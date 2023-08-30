Kim Murray flashes £200k engagement ring and heartfelt accessories as she supports husband Andy

The tennis pro has been competing at the US Open

Kim Murray (née Sears) has spent years nailing her courtside appearances as she supports her husband and tennis pro, Andy Murray.

On Monday, the artist, 35, cheered on her husband, 36, on day two of the US Open, which saw Andy win against Corentin Moutet.

© Getty Kim Murray supported her husband during day two of the 2023 US Open

Kim kept her appearance casual and effortless, wearing a black and white striped T-shirt and her hair in a bun with sunglasses perched on her head. However, she accessorised with some meaningful jewellery, including her dazzling diamond engagement ring.

The US Open is where Andy and Kim's love story began, with the couple meeting at a party back in 2005. They dated for nine years before Andy popped the question in 2014 with a huge circular diamond thought to be worth around £200k.

WATCH: Unexpected way Andy Murray lost his wedding ring

David Allen of 77 Diamonds exclusively told HELLO!: "Assuming Andy's penchant for sporting perfection was used for his diamond search then a high quality diamond can be expected giving the ring a value of £150,000-200,000."

The couple tied the knot on 11 April 2015 in Scotland, and Kim has proudly sported both her engagement ring and diamond wedding band on her left hand since then.

© Martin Fraser The three-time Grand Slam champion got married in Scotland

For her most recent outing, she added more accessories that could pay tribute to her husband. A series of bracelets curled up her right arm, including one silver bangle with a love heart pendant and another with an infinity symbol.

She added a choker drop necklace and a dainty beaded chain with a small pendant charm – the style that normally holds personalised engravings of family names.

© Alex B. Huckle Kim wore a bespoke Jenny Packham gown for her wedding

Andy and Kim are proud parents to four children: Sophia, Edie, Teddie, and Lola.

"When you get to kid number four, it's chaos as soon as you leave the room," he said in a candid interview with The Times. "It's a lot easier with one kid, but you do become less paranoid. You can't keep an eye on all of them all the time. I feel on more of an even keel since I've had the kids, because they are the most important thing."

While Kim and her kids tend to keep their lives private, Andy has made some rare comments about his "extremely protective and loyal" wife.

© Getty Andy Murray's wife is often spotted looking stylish courtside

Immediately after his wedding, he told The New York Times: "I think getting married is a progression. It’s a step forward in your life away from the court. But I still need to work hard; I still need to put the work in… I didn’t go on a honeymoon after we got married; I went to Barcelona and trained for 10 days to get ready for the clay-court season."

He added: "When we spend a bit more time apart, the time that we do spend together, we actually appreciate it more. We don’t have to travel with each other every single week to make it work."

DISCOVER: Simone Biles' princess second wedding dress she didn't expect to choose