Carrie Hope Fletcher's colourful second wedding had its own fairground – exclusive photos

Six months after her elopement to Gretna Green, Carrie Hope Fletcher, 30, married her husband Joel Montague, 36, for the second time in front of their family and friends.

Carrie's brother, McFly star Tom Fletcher, and sister-in-law, author Giovanna Fletcher, were among the 93 guests who gathered at Marleybrook House near Canterbury on 6 August 2023.

© DANNY KAAN Carrie Hope Fletcher was joined by her family, including Tom and Giovanna Fletcher

"Because we’re performers, I didn’t want to say my wedding vows in front of anyone else, I wanted to focus on making my commitment to Joel privately," explained the star of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, who shared her wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!. "So having a second wedding and everyone there to witness it and celebrate with us felt like a nice conclusion."

© DANNY KAAN The couple spent two hours enjoying the rides at Marleybrook House

Once home to US singer and actress Eartha Kitt, Carrie's wedding venue Marleybrook is now home to the UK’s largest private fairground. The happy couple exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony in front of a wooden bandstand before making the most of the rides.

They spent two hours riding on the vintage dodgems, carousel, big wheel, rollercoaster and waltzer. "Our first ride was called Sky Dancer, which looks harmless but is like a Ferris wheel with spinning cages that get faster and faster," said Carrie. "It was amazing, but we still felt dizzy half an hour later."

After wearing a Phase Eight bridal white dress for her Scottish wedding, Carrie chose a more bold, colourful second wedding dress by Rosie Dennington. The autumn-inspired layered lace gown was made of green and orange material and was embroidered with some of the bride and groom's favourite quotes, including the Finding Nemo line: "When I look at you, I’m home."

© DANNY KAAN The bride wore an autumnal-inspired wedding dress

The bride, who recycled her Gretna Green floral headpiece and dried flowers, explained: "I wanted something that was very autumnal. I love autumn – I was born in October and already have my Halloween decorations up!"

Carrie's gown clearly left an impression on Joel, who gushed: "I knew the dress was going to be extremely extravagant, but it was more magnificent than I expected."

Meanwhile, Carrie's bridesmaids, including Giovanna, wore burnt orange dresses that coordinated with the groomsmen's Marc Darcy outfits. Giovanna and Tom's sons Buzz, nine, Buddy, seven, and Max, five, also had special roles as pageboys, firing bubble guns as they walked their aunt up the aisle wearing cute blue, green and red outfits that were chosen as a nod to Carrie's nickname for them – Donald Duck’s mischievous nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

© DANNY KAAN Tom Fletcher performed at his sister's wedding

While Carrie and Joel took a break from performing on their wedding day, they enlisted the help of Tom Fletcher, who sang Dancing in the Moonlight and I’d Do Anything from the musical Oliver!.

"Tom was very nervous and there was definitely a wobble in his voice," Carrie recalled. "Seeing Tom get married was emotional for me, but I think seeing your little sister get married comes with a whole different set of emotions."

Following their big day, Carrie and Joel are both returning to the West End to perform in The Crown Jewels and Hamilton respectively. The couple will take a break from work in October to honeymoon in Disneyland, visiting Los Angeles, Hawaii and Las Vegas in the process.

