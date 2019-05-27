Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice joke about engagement – see hilarious photo We weren't expecting this!

Love is in the air for these two Strictly Come Dancing professionals! Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice have played a hilarious trick on fans, pretending to announce their engagement on Instagram. Gorka, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, posted a photo of the surprise 'proposal' after saying 'yes' to his close friend Giovanni, who is dating Ashley Roberts.

"He asked me and I SAID YES!!!" Gorka joked in the caption, adding a string of laughing crying emojis. The pro dancers were pictured gazing lovingly into each other's eyes and holding hands, while Gorka wore a silver ring on his left hand. The snap was sweetly taken by Karen Clifton's boyfriend David Webb, showing that the opera singer is very much a part of the Strictly family.

Gorka posted the hilarious photo on Instagram

Gorka may have possibly been poking fun at the rumours that circulated this weekend, that he and his pregnant girlfriend Gemma are engaged. The former Emmerdale actress, 34, posted a photo with a group of her friends after enjoying a day out at Manchester United's football stadium Old Trafford. Gemma was spotted with a ring on her left hand – which she often wears – leaving some fans to question whether she is engaged.

The couple don't have long to wait until they meet their baby. Earlier this month, Gemma revealed that she is due in July. Uploading a video of herself wearing shorts and a sports bra, she wrote: "In less than 2 months you'll be here." Over on Instagram Stories, Gemma revealed that she was reading her hypnobirthing book and has since become "genuinely excited" to give birth. "So excited. I'm genuinely so excited for what's to come," she wrote.

The couple are expecting their first child in July

Gorka and Gemma, who started dating after meeting on the set of Strictly in 2017, often pay tribute to each other on social media. Just last week the Spanish dancer penned a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, writing: "So today I want to thank @glouiseatkinson for always supporting me, making me feel special and loved. I'm tired from all the travelling and shows especially this last weekend, I only slept five hours last night and today, I had full day of rehearsals. My back is killing me and I want to sleep, I'm hungry and I miss Gem..."

Gorka, who is on the Strictly Professionals Tour, added: "I've been moaning to her all day long, like she doesn’t have enough already being pregnant and growing our baby inside of her, not sleeping properly for the past months being tired, sick, and with her kidney infections, and all the extra things that no one knows about but us." He concluded: "Thank you for always making me smile and feel better. Can't wait to see you on your mummy duties. You're going to be an AWESOME MUM I love you!!! @glouiseatkinson."

