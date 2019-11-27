The most stylish bridesmaid dresses in the Black Friday sales Kit out your bridal party for up to 30% less

Black Friday is bigger than ever in 2019, and the ideal way for budget-savvy brides to save cash on their wedding without sacrificing on style. And if you're still searching for the perfect bridesmaid dresses to suit all your bridal party, now is your time to snap up some of the most covetable high street and designer gowns with up to 30 percent off.

Oasis – 30% off everything

Oasis is offering 30 percent off everything, and that includes their range of stylish bridesmaid dresses. Whether you're planning a summer or winter wedding, love shorter dresses or prefer floor-length gowns, there's something for you. But we think this pleated bridesmaid dress – available in burgundy, pale grey, pale green and pink – is universally flattering.

Pleated bridesmaid dress, £59.50, Oasis

Ghost – up to 70% off everything

Ghost has long been a favourite with brides and bridesmaids alike, and their up to 70% off Black Friday sale makes their gorgeous dresses much more budget-friendly. They include the 1930s-inspired Claudia dress, with a Georgette bodice and draped cowl back that is available in emerald and dusty green, navy and sky blue, and charcoal. Something to suit almost any colour scheme.

Claudia dress, £180, Ghost

John Lewis – up to 30% off women's dresses

John Lewis' Black Friday event covers a huge array of their designer labels, including 30% off Ted Baker – and who wouldn't want to walk down the aisle in this floaty Grecian-style maxi dress? With its feminine style, embellished waist belt and classic colours of pale pink, blue, navy and dark pink, your bridesmaids will be able to wear them for special events after the big day too.

Ted Baker Finella maxi dress, £181.30, Ted Baker at John Lewis

Phase Eight – 25% off everything

Score 25 percent off everything at Phase Eight, who has an impressive selection of bridesmaid dresses, including the Bettina lace top pleated dress, which is available in knee-length and floor-length cuts.

Bettina lace top pleated dress, £112.50, Phase Eight

Debenhams – up to half price on women's dresses

Regardless of size, shape or personal style, a multi-way dress will flatter everyone, and these Debut gowns at Debenhams have 30 percent off for Black Friday, making them less than £50 each. Bargain!

Debut multi-way maxi dress, £48.30, Debenhams

Monsoon – 20% off everything

You will also find chic multi-way dresses at Monsoon, where their entire range including bridesmaid dresses have 20 percent off. One of our favourites is this Tallulah twist me tie me jersey dress, which can be tied in 15 different styles for each bridesmaid to make her own.

Tallulah multi-way bridesmaid dress, £79.20, Monsoon

Little Mistress – up to 80% off everything

Bring some glitz and glamour into your bridal party with a hand-embellished maxi dress from Little Mistress' bridesmaid dresses collection, including this sophisticated Grace peach maxi dress, which looks way more expensive than its current £40 price tag.

Grace peach embellished neck maxi dress, £40, Little Mistress

Very

With its pretty sequin floral embellishment and tulle fabric, this navy bridesmaid dress would work for all seasons. Better still, with Black Friday it has £17 off its original price tag and is available for £68.

V by Very embellished tulle bridesmaid dress, £68, Very

