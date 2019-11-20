Meghan Markle's go-to designer Roland Mouret launches sustainable bridal collection The fashion designer has created pieces you can wear long after your wedding is over

Your wedding dress is likely to be one of the most expensive outfits you'll ever wear, and one you may only wear once before storing away. Which is why fashion designer Roland Mouret – a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex – has been inspired to design a sustainable range of bridal wear that you'll be able to continue wearing long after the wedding is over.

Set to be a hit with modern brides who want to rethink the traditional wedding dress, The White Collection features minimalistic gowns, jumpsuits and separates – and we think Meghan would definitely approve. The Duchess has been a fan and friend of Roland since long before joining the royal family, and stepped out in the designer's Barwick dress on the night before her wedding in May 2018.

Lilyvick gown, £2,295, The White Collection at Roland Mouret

BUY NOW

Like the navy dress Meghan wore 18 months ago, the designs are elegant and timeless, with prices starting at £795 for the wide leg Uppingham trouser, increasing to £3,500 for the Giorgia gown. Such is their versatility, we may well see the Duchess championing the line in the future. Our pick for the Duchess? The Shotwick jumpsuit, a modern all-in-one with a cross-over neckline reminiscent of her second Stella McCartney wedding dress.

RELATED: 7 ways to plan an eco-friendly wedding

Shotwick jumpsuit, £1,695, The White Collection at Roland Mouret

BUY NOW

"The amount of fabric used for a bridal dress that you're only going to wear once is a waste of material and a waste of space because you have to immediately pack it away," Roland Told Marie Claire, explaining his inspiration behind the line.

MORE: The dreamiest new wedding dresses 2020 brides will be lusting after

Meghan wore a Roland Mouret dress on the night before the royal wedding

Sustainability has become a big consideration in the wedding industry, with many brides looking to find the perfect pre-loved vintage gown for their special day. And it's not just the wedding dress where brides can make positive changes; looking at using local suppliers, seasonal produce, and reducing plastic like Princess Eugenie did at her royal wedding are all simple ways to make your wedding more environmentally friendly.

WATCH: See Meghan in Roland Mouret at Cliveden House before the royal wedding

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.