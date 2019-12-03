See I'm a Celebrity star Jacqueline Jossa's sweet post after marrying Dan Osborne The former EastEnders actress and ex-TOWIE star got engaged in 2015

Jacqueline Jossa is currently battling it out in I'm a Celebrity to be crowned Queen of the Jungle this year. And supporting her from Australia is her husband Dan Osborne and their two daughters, Ella and Mia. The couple got engaged in 2015 and went on to marry in 2017, and the day after the wedding, Jacqueline shared a very sweet Twitter message. "This is so crazy, wait, I have a husband," she tweeted, while former TOWIE star Dan also wrote: "Yesterday was just incredible!! I love you Mrs Jacqueline Osborne."

This is so crazy, wait, I have a husband. ❤️❤️ — Jacqueline Jossa (@jacquelineMjos) June 26, 2017

Yesterday was just incredible!! I love you Mrs Jacqueline Osborne 😊❤️ — Daniel Osborne (@DannyO) June 25, 2017

Jacqueline's EastEnders co-stars were quick to congratulate the happy couple. On-screen father Jake Wood said: "One of the best weddings EVER!! Beautiful day for an amazing couple, honoured to have been there, big love always @jacquelineMjos @DannyO." Her on-screen mother Jo Joyner added: "What a wonderful day, beautiful couple, gorgeous friends & family - thanks for letting us share your special day xx @jacquelineMjos @DannyO."

Jacqueline, 27, and Dan, 28, got engaged back in June 2015. The couple are now the proud parents to four-year-old daughter Ella and one-year-old baby Mia. The reality TV hunk also shares son Teddy, six, with ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin. Ahead of the wedding, Dan shared a gorgeous throwback photo of his proposal. Marking the two-year anniversary of their engagement on Instagram, he said: "2 years ago today… I proposed to my best friend. Can't wait to make this woman Mrs Osborne. Love you darling @jacjossa."

2 years ago today.. I proposed to my best friend. Can't wait to make this woman Mrs Osborne. Love you darling @jacjossa ❤️ xx A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

At the time of the proposal, the father-of-three announced their engagement on his Twitter account, writing: "She said YES!!! I am the luckiest man in the world to be marrying the woman of my dreams @jacquelineMjos." Meanwhile, Jacqueline added: "One of the best moments of my life @danosborneofficial." According to The Sun, the lovebirds picked Gary Barlow's former home in Cheshire, Delamere Manor, for their reception. The venue is billed as "the most exclusive manor house wedding venue in Cheshire". Gary sold the luxurious property back in 2006 for an estimated £7m.